NASCAR Cup Series Star Fumes After Gateway Wreck Sparks Heated Feud

Denny Hamlin has commented on the intense NASCAR conflict between Corey Day and William Sawalich at World Wide Technology Raceway, suggesting that NASCAR should avoid intervening in the escalating disagreement.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver addressed the incident on his Actions Detrimental podcast after Sawalich turned Day into the inside wall during the Nu Way 225. The crash ended Corey Day’s race and added another chapter to his recent issues with William Sawalich.

Hamlin said the NASCAR garage has long relied on drivers to settle these situations themselves. He also placed much of the responsibility on Day, saying the Corey Day driver should have been more aware of Sawalich’s anger after several earlier contacts. Hamlin also rejected any suggestion that his comments were linked to Sawalich’s connection to Joe Gibbs Racing.

Denny Hamlin Says NASCAR Should Stay Out of Corey Day and William Sawalich Feud

Denny Hamlin made his position clear when discussing the NASCAR incident involving Corey Day and William Sawalich.

“NASCAR needs to let this one go,” Hamlin said. “My opinion on this is pretty strong that this has been a self-policing garage for a long time. You have to let drivers police.”

The latest NASCAR incident happened Saturday during the Nu Way 225 at Gateway. Corey Day’s No. 17 Chevrolet made contact with William Sawalich’s No. 18 Toyota while the two raced for position.

Further contact followed involving Justin Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet. Sawalich then turned Day on the backstretch. The Corey Day car hit the inside wall and could not continue.

Day finished 33rd, while William Sawalich continued and finished 16th.

NASCAR Crash Brings More Focus on Corey Day and William Sawalich

Denny Hamlin said NASCAR should focus on the actions that led to the crash, not just the final result.

“When you look at penalties and things like that, you can’t look at the result. You have to look at the action,” Hamlin said. “He doored him down the straightaway. He could’ve very easily doored him and moved on. He could’ve had a tire rub, and the 17 could’ve had nothing.”

Hamlin said Corey Day should have understood that William Sawalich was already upset.

“What is the 17 thinking? Knowing the guy is mad at you,” Hamlin said. “You run into him in Turn 1. You then run into him in the middle of Turns 1 and 2. And then you can’t get off of him in Turn 2 because the 7 is right on your bumper.”

A day later, Allgaier said the contact had affected the situation.

“He said in his interview, ‘The 7 had me all jacked up.’ What about the first two times you hit him?”

The NASCAR driver also said he contacted Kyle Larson, who has mentored Corey Day, after watching the incident.

“I texted Kyle and was like, no awareness whatsoever.”

Denny Hamlin Explains His View of the NASCAR Gateway Wreck

Denny Hamlin also addressed whether William Sawalich’s Joe Gibbs Racing connection affected his view.

“This has nothing to do with JGR. I have never spoken 10 words to William Sawalich. I’ve got no bias. I do not care,” he said. “But the 17 is lacking awareness in a big way of what his role is in all of this.”

The Gateway incident was the second straight NASCAR race in which Corey Day and William Sawalich made contact. They also tangled at Darlington the previous week.

NASCAR’s official Gateway report described the latest incident as bringing the feud “to full flame.”

Hamlin said the earlier incidents were important when considering Sawalich’s reaction.

“If you look at all the highlights of who is wrecking who earlier in the year, it’s all the 17,” Hamlin said. “Drivers can only take so much. They need to send a message back.”

Hamlin’s message to Corey Day was direct.

“You gotta give the guy who’s pissed at you more room, not less,” Hamlin said. “He wrecked himself for being an idiot.”