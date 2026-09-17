How to Watch NASCAR at Bristol Motor Speedway: TV Coverage and Streaming

NASCAR’s Chase weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway runs from Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 17-19, with the national series racing on the half-mile concrete track.

The UNOH 250 starts the weekend Thursday, followed by the Food City 300 on Friday and the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday. Each NASCAR race airs on a different network, making the TV coverage different each night.

Fans can also use streaming services and network apps to watch the NASCAR action. Here is the NASCAR TV schedule, streaming information, and start times for every national series race at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend.

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series opens the Chase on Thursday with the UNOH 250 Presented by Ohio Logistics at 8 p.m. ET. The NASCAR Truck Series race covers 250 laps and 133.25 miles, with stages ending on laps 65, 130 and 250. Layne Riggs enters Bristol as the points leader.

NASCAR Truck Series practice starts at 3 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 4:05 p.m. ET. Both sessions air on FS2, while the UNOH 250 airs live on FS1.

Fans can stream FS1 and FS2 through the FOX Sports app or FOX One after signing in with a participating TV provider. YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Sling also carry FOX Sports channels.

The ARCA Menards Series also races Thursday. The Bush’s Best 200 starts at 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1. The 200-lap support race takes place before the NASCAR Truck Series Chase opener. ARCA practice and qualifying are not scheduled for national television.

How to Watch NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Bristol

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series takes over Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday for the Food City 300. The race starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and covers 300 laps, or 159.9 miles.

NASCAR practice begins at 2 p.m. ET, with qualifying at 3:05 p.m. ET on ESPN Unlimited. NASCAR Countdown Live starts at 7 p.m. ET on The CW before driver introductions and the green flag.

Fans can watch The CW over the air in many markets with an antenna or through the CW app. Fubo carries The CW in select markets, while YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV include The CW where the local affiliate is available. ESPN Unlimited provides streaming coverage of practice, qualifying and the race.

Radio coverage comes from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Friday also features NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying. Cup practice starts at 4:30 p.m. ET, with qualifying at about 5:40 p.m. ET on truTV. PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio provide radio coverage. There is no Cup practice on Saturday.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol

The main NASCAR event at Bristol Motor Speedway is the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The NASCAR Cup Series playoff race covers 500 laps and 266.5 miles.

The Bristol race is the third NASCAR Cup Series playoff event of 2026, following races at Darlington and Gateway. Christopher Bell is the defending winner. There is no Cup Series practice or qualifying on Saturday.

USA Network carries the live NASCAR Cup Series race. Fans can watch USA through cable and satellite providers, as well as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue. The NBC Sports app also streams USA Network programming after viewers authenticate with a participating TV provider.

Peacock carries NBC-branded NASCAR races, while this Bristol Cup Series race remains a USA Network telecast. HBO Max offers in-car cameras, multi-view and live statistics for fans who want additional coverage.

PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio carry the radio broadcast, with USA Sports Post-Race following the NASCAR Cup Series race on USA Network.

Start times and TV windows can change because of weather or schedule adjustments. Fans should check NASCAR.com before each NASCAR race for the latest broadcast information.