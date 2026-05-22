How to Watch NASCAR at Charlotte Motor Speedway 2026: Schedule and TV Coverage

NASCAR returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway for one of the biggest race weekends of the 2026 season. The schedule for Memorial Day weekend features the Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and RAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The featured race is the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s longest event, covering 600 miles across 400 laps. This year also brings major broadcast changes for NASCAR at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with Amazon Prime Video taking exclusive streaming rights for the Cup Series race.

Fans will need different channels and streaming services to follow the full weekend. Here is everything to know about the NASCAR Charlotte Motor Speedway schedule and TV coverage for every national series racing during the weekend.

NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Schedule and TV Coverage

The NASCAR Cup Series headlines the weekend with the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 24. Cup Series practice begins on Thursday, May 21, at 3:30 p.m. ET, with qualifying scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET.

Teams will return on Saturday, May 23, for practice at 1:30 p.m. ET before qualifying begins at 2:40 p.m. ET. The sessions will allow teams to adjust to the changing conditions at the 1.5-mile quad-oval track.

The Coca-Cola 600 kicks off on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET, with pre-race coverage beginning an hour earlier at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Amazon Prime Video will air the Coca-Cola 600 exclusively in 2026. Fans can stream the race with an active Prime membership. The race is also available on Max, formerly HBO Max, with extra features including Driver Cam access.

Radio coverage comes from the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Schedule and TV Coverage

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series takes the track Saturday, May 23, during a full day of racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Teams will begin practice at 11:00 a.m. ET before qualifying starts at 12:05 p.m. ET. The Charbroil 300 race will then begin at 5:00 p.m. ET later in the day.

The CW will broadcast the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race live. Fans can also stream The CW through supported television providers and streaming services.

The series remains an important part of the NASCAR Charlotte Motor Speedway weekend because many drivers use the event to gain experience on intermediate tracks before moving into full-time Cup Series competition.

Charlotte Motor Speedway often produces close racing in the series because of tire wear, long green-flag runs, and changing temperatures during the evening race.

NASCAR Truck Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Schedule and TV Coverage

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series opens race action Friday, May 22, with the North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

The race will start at 7:30 p.m. ET at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with FS1 carrying the live broadcast.

Fans without cable can also stream FS1 through services like Fubo and YouTube TV.

The Truck Series race has become a key part of the NASCAR weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, as many young drivers use it to gain experience before moving up to higher NASCAR levels.

Fans attending the weekend can still purchase tickets through Charlotte Motor Speedway. The speedway will also host Memorial Day weekend activities, including a concert by Brad Paisley before the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.