NASCAR Cup Series Driver Faces Harsh Reality as Playoff Trouble Deepens Before Coca-Cola 600

Joey Logano entered the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season with expectations of another playoff run, but the three-time champion now finds himself fighting to stay in contention before the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

After 12 races, the Team Penske driver sits 18th in the standings and 38 points below the playoff cutoff. The No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford team remains without a win, and recent results have increased pressure ahead of one of NASCAR’s biggest races.

Logano admitted the team is already giving its all as it tries to recover from a difficult start. With only 16 races left before the playoff field is set, the margin for error continues to shrink for one of NASCAR’s most successful active drivers.

NASCAR Cup Series Driver Playoff Hopes Fade After Difficult Start

Logano addressed the team’s struggles during an appearance on the Giants Nation Show. When asked about the push for a win in the Coca-Cola 600, he admitted the team is already operating at full effort.

“I mean, it’s the same amount every week. You can’t do more than 100 percent. Are we already at it, right? It is hard to find a little more. So, yeah, we’re as focused as we know how to be and do everything we can to make up the deficit that we’re at. Obviously, we’re way behind compared to where we’ve been in the past and where we should be. So we got work to do, and hopefully this weekend we can turn around a little bit.”

Logano has an average finish of around 21.0, which would be the worst of his NASCAR Cup Series career. He began the season with a third-place result in the Daytona 500 and followed it with another top-three finish at Martinsville. Since then, his season has gone in the wrong direction.

Several races have ended with finishes outside the top 30 because of crashes, mechanical issues, and inconsistent race pace. His winless streak has now stretched beyond 36 races, dating back to May 2025.

NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Could Change Joey Logano’s Season

The Coca-Cola 600 remains one of the most important races on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. At 600 miles, this race is the longest of the season, frequently challenging teams with shifting track conditions, strategic decisions, and reliability across four stages.

For Logano and crew chief Paul Wolfe, the race could provide a chance to reset the season. Team Penske has still shown speed in 2026, especially with teammate Ryan Blaney currently running fourth in the standings. However, the No. 22 team has not matched that consistency.

Logano’s past success keeps him in the conversation despite the difficult season. He won NASCAR Cup Series championships in 2018, 2022, and 2024 and has previously recovered from poor stretches during the regular season. NASCAR’s playoff format also allows drivers to secure a postseason spot with a victory.

Joey Logano Expands Beyond NASCAR During Tough Season

While results on the track have been mixed, Logano recently expanded his business interests beyond racing. He partnered with Krause Automotive Group to open Joey Logano’s Huntersville Ford dealership in North Carolina.

Logano discussed his reasons for creating opportunities beyond NASCAR.

“I want to prove to myself that I’m not a one-trick pony… When I see other business owners who have built something incredible, I am truly amazed. Roger Penske did it. Henry Ford did it. My father did it.”

Even with success away from the racetrack, the focus now returns to Charlotte and the NASCAR Cup Series playoff battle. The Coca-Cola 600 could either restart Logano’s season or leave the former champion facing an even bigger deficit in the standings.