How to Watch NASCAR at Chicagoland Speedway: TV Coverage and Streaming

NASCAR returned to Chicagoland Speedway for the first time since 2019 with a packed three-day race weekend from July 3-5, 2026. The 1.5-mile oval in Joliet, Illinois, hosted the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and NASCAR Cup Series, bringing stock car racing back to one of the sport’s most popular intermediate tracks.

The weekend featured practice, qualifying, and three marquee races, although weather forced changes to Friday’s schedule. Despite those adjustments, the main events remained on schedule. Fans attending the holiday weekend saw the return of top NASCAR racing to Chicagoland Speedway, a venue known for producing close finishes and exciting racing over the years.

The weekend also included family-friendly ticket offers, live entertainment, and important races across all three national series.

NASCAR Return to Chicagoland Speedway Begins With ARCA Menards Series

The NASCAR return to Chicagoland Speedway began on Friday with the ARCA Menards Series Ashley Furniture 150. The developmental series made its long-awaited return to the track, giving young drivers another chance to compete on the fast 1.5-mile oval.

Practice took place from 1:00 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. CT, followed by qualifying at 2:35 p.m. CT. The 100-lap race started at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. CT) and aired live on FS1.

The event also offered a family-friendly experience, with children aged 12 and under receiving free admission on Friday. Drivers used practice to prepare for the demanding intermediate track, while fans watched the next generation of racers compete before the national series took center stage later in the weekend.

The ARCA race helped open the weekend and built momentum for the remaining events at Chicagoland Speedway.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Schedule Changed After Weather Delay

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series became the main attraction on Saturday with the Cuervo 300. The 200-lap, 300-mile race was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. CT) and aired live on The CW.

Weather affected Friday’s program, forcing NASCAR to postpone practice until Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET. Officials also canceled qualifying because of the delays.

NASCAR used its rulebook metric to determine the starting lineup. Connor Zilisch earned the pole position, while Brent Crews started alongside him on the front row.

Saturday also remained a family-friendly day, with children aged 12 and under admitted free when accompanied by a paid adult ticket. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race served as the final event before Sunday’s Cup Series showdown, with drivers competing for valuable points on the high-speed oval.

NASCAR Cup Series Set for eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series returned to Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday for the eero 400. The 267-lap, 400-mile race started at 6:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. CT) and aired on TNT Sports.

The race marked the Cup Series’ first appearance at Chicagoland Speedway since 2019 and also formed part of the 2026 In-Season Challenge.

Pre-race activities included the Busch Light Summer Music Series featuring Mitchell Tenpenny. Driver introductions began at 4:25 p.m. CT before the field was prepared for the main event. Cup teams secured their starting positions during Saturday’s qualifying session after completing practice on Friday.

The return of the NASCAR Cup Series to Chicagoland Speedway brought one of NASCAR’s historic venues back onto the schedule. Across three days, the NASCAR return to Chicagoland Speedway featured the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and NASCAR Cup Series, giving fans a full weekend of racing at the Joliet track. Tickets, camping, and hospitality packages remained available through Chicagoland Speedway for fans attending the event.