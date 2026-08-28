How to Watch NASCAR at Daytona International Speedway : TV Coverage and Streaming

Daytona International Speedway hosts a major NASCAR weekend on Friday and Saturday, with two national series closing their regular seasons and another preparing for its postseason. The NASCAR Cup Series will headline Saturday night with the Coke Zero Sugar 400, while the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series closes its regular season Friday with the Winn-Dixie 250.

Both races carry major Chase implications, making the Daytona NASCAR schedule important for drivers still fighting for a postseason spot. Fans can follow NASCAR TV coverage across NBC, The CW and truTV, while streaming options include HBO Max and ESPN Unlimited.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will not race at Daytona this weekend after finishing its regular season at New Hampshire. Here is the full NASCAR TV schedule and how to watch NASCAR at Daytona.

NASCAR Cup Series

Saturday night brings the NASCAR Cup Series to Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 29. NBC will begin its NASCAR coverage at 7 p.m. ET before the race goes green at 7:30 p.m. ET. The green flag is scheduled for about 7:47 p.m. ET.

Fans looking for NASCAR streaming can watch the NBC broadcast through HBO Max, which also offers in-car views and extra camera angles. Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio call.

Cup qualifying takes place Friday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. ET on truTV and HBO Max. There is no practice before the NASCAR race. Forty-one cars are entered for 40 starting spots.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 covers 160 laps and 400 miles. Stage breaks are scheduled after laps 35 and 95, with the race ending on lap 160. Teams will have seven tire sets, including one qualifying set that transfers to the race and six new sets for Saturday night.

The Daytona NASCAR race will also decide the 16-driver Chase field. Thirteen drivers have already secured spots, while Bubba Wallace, Austin Cindric, Shane van Gisbergen, Ryan Preece and Brad Keselowski battle for the final three positions.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series reaches its regular-season finale Friday, Aug. 28, at Daytona International Speedway. The Winn-Dixie 250 Powered by Coca-Cola goes green at 7:30 p.m. ET, with The CW providing TV coverage and ESPN Unlimited offering a streaming option. Fans can also follow the NASCAR race on Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

O’Reilly qualifying runs from 3 to 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Unlimited. There is no practice, and 39 cars are entered for the 38 available starting positions.

The NASCAR race covers 100 laps and 250 miles, with stages ending on laps 30 and 60 before the finish on lap 100. Goodyear is bringing a new right-side tire construction while keeping the same compound used in earlier Daytona and Talladega races.

Eight drivers have already secured places in the 12-driver Chase: Justin Allgaier, Carson Kvapil, Sheldon Creed, Jesse Love, Corey Day, Brandon Jones, Austin Hill and Sammy Smith.

Six drivers are fighting for four remaining positions. Parker Retzlaff needs only a handful of points to clinch his first Chase berth. Sam Mayer is 10th and holds a cushion over 14th. Positions 11 through 13 are separated by one point, with all three drivers competing for Joe Gibbs Racing. Rajah Caruth remains among those outside the cut.

Connor Zilisch enters as the defending winner, while Allgaier leads the series standings and is seeking a record 11th title run.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will not race at Daytona this weekend. The series completed its regular season last Saturday at New Hampshire, where Layne Riggs won the Team EJP 175 in double overtime for his series-best sixth victory of 2026.

Tyler Ankrum secured the final Chase berth, completing the 10-driver postseason field. The NASCAR Truck Series now has an open weekend before its Chase begins.

The Truck Chase opens Thursday, Sept. 17, at Bristol with the UNOH 250 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. The postseason will then continue through Kansas, the Charlotte Roval, Phoenix, Talladega and Martinsville before the championship race at Homestead-Miami on Nov. 6.

For fans following NASCAR this weekend, the key Daytona NASCAR schedule starts Friday at 3 p.m. ET with O’Reilly qualifying, followed by Cup qualifying at 5 p.m. and the Winn-Dixie 250 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday brings Cup pre-race coverage at 7 p.m., followed by the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at 7:30 p.m. ET.