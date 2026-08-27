NASCAR Cup Series Star Carson Hocevar Faces Growing Backlash as More Drivers Speak Out

According to a NASCAR press release issued ahead of Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, Carson Hocevar has become one of the most talked-about drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 23-year-old has faced criticism from several drivers for his aggressive style, including Kyle Larson, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, and Zane Smith.

NASCAR also highlighted Hocevar’s growing profile away from the track, including a sharp rise in social media followers and strong merchandise sales. The release noted that Hocevar finished outside the top 15 at New Hampshire, but his name remained a major talking point around the garage. NASCAR also pointed to his ability to turn controversy and his personality into fan engagement as he prepares for the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR Drivers Keep Calling Out Carson Hocevar

The NASCAR press release highlighted several recent comments about Carson Hocevar and his driving style.

Two days before the release, Kyle Larson discussed Hocevar spinning at New Hampshire on Door Bumper Clear. “Spinning out before the race? That was 1000% just to get on TV.”

Bubba Wallace also warned Hocevar earlier this summer that his aggressive approach was “creating a lot of enemies.”

After Hocevar spun him at Atlanta, Ryan Blaney called him an “absolute weapon” and a “moron” over the radio.

NASCAR also cited comments from Zane Smith, who criticized Hocevar during an appearance on Racin’ With The Boys. Smith said Hocevar puts on “an act to get people to buy in” and called him a “bum-[expletive].”

Carson Hocevar Builds a Bigger NASCAR Following

The NASCAR release also focused on how Carson Hocevar has turned his personality into greater fan engagement.

After Smith criticized him, Hocevar responded with a T-shirt swap. He invited fans to bring another driver’s shirt in exchange for one of his own. NASCAR said fans exchanged 77 shirts during the promotion, including newly purchased Smith merchandise.

According to NASCAR, Hocevar recorded the largest percentage increase in cross-platform followers among NASCAR Cup Series drivers from January through May. His combined audience on Facebook, Instagram and X grew by 70.6%, adding nearly 200,000 followers.

His merchandise sales have also increased. NASCAR said Hocevar’s Lionel Racing diecast recorded the highest 24-hour sales after a NASCAR race since NASCAR and Lionel formed their joint venture in 2010, following his first Cup Series victory at Talladega.

Joey Logano Gives Carson Hocevar Support

While the NASCAR release detailed criticism from several drivers, it also included support for Carson Hocevar from three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano.

“I think Carson’s great for the sport,” Logano shared his thoughts during an appearance on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour. “I think he brings a ton of new fans, different fans. Just the way he is different than the rest of us.”

“People love it and there’s no denying that and that’s great, that’s great for our sport.”

NASCAR said Hocevar was unavailable for comment this week due to other commitments. He is scheduled to race Saturday night, August 29, in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Fans can watch the Daytona race live on NBC, while MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide radio coverage. The action gets underway at 7:30 p.m. ET.