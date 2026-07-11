How to Watch NASCAR at EchoPark Speedway: TV Coverage and Streaming

NASCAR fans have a packed weekend, with races at EchoPark Speedway in Georgia and Lime Rock Park in Connecticut. The NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will race on the high-banked oval at EchoPark Speedway, while the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to the road course at Lime Rock Park.

Every national series has practice, qualifying, and race sessions scheduled across Saturday and Sunday. Fans can watch the action on several television networks and streaming services, depending on the series. From qualifying to race day, there are multiple ways to follow every lap. Here is everything you need to know about the NASCAR TV schedule, streaming options, and race times for the weekend.

NASCAR TV Schedule for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at EchoPark Speedway

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns to EchoPark Speedway on Saturday for the Focused Health 250. The series, formerly known as the Xfinity Series, will hold qualifying at 11:00 a.m. ET. Fans can watch qualifying live on the CW App and the CW website, as there is no television broadcast for the session.

The Focused Health 250 begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW Network. NASCAR Countdown Live starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on the same channel before the green flag. Radio coverage is available through PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The race will cover 163 laps on the 1.54-mile oval and plays an important role in the battle for championship points. Drivers will look to gain valuable positions as the regular season continues.

NASCAR Cup Series TV Schedule and Streaming at EchoPark Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to EchoPark Speedway for its second visit of the 2026 season. Qualifying takes place on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET and airs on truTV. Fans can also stream the session live on Max.

The Quaker State 400, available at Walmart, is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET. Live race coverage will air on TNT Sports and truTV, while Max will stream the event and provide exclusive in-car camera views.

Pre-race coverage on TNT is expected to begin around 6:00 p.m. ET. Fans can also listen to live race coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The high-banked Georgia oval is known for close racing and drafting, making this one of the most anticipated NASCAR Cup Series events of the season.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TV Schedule at Lime Rock Park

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series travels to Lime Rock Park for the LiUNA 150 on Saturday. Practice begins at 9:00 a.m. ET on FS1, with early coverage starting on FS2. Qualifying follows at 10:05 a.m. ET on FS1.

The LiUNA 150 race starts at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air live on FS1. Fans can also follow the action on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Unlike the races at EchoPark Speedway, the Truck Series will compete on Lime Rock Park’s road course, creating a different challenge for drivers and teams.

Fans looking for additional race coverage can visit NASCAR Press Pass on NASCAR.com for live updates, interviews, and post-race analysis throughout the weekend. Cord-cutters can also watch many sessions through streaming services such as fubo, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV.

Max remains the only streaming platform offering the full NASCAR Cup Series experience with exclusive in-car camera coverage. With races at EchoPark Speedway and Lime Rock Park, NASCAR fans have a full weekend of action across all three national series.