NASCAR Cup Series Driver Finally Speaks Out After Austin Hill Crash Sparks Fresh Drama

Shane van Gisbergen denied intentionally wrecking Austin Hill during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway, after contact between the two drivers ended Hill’s race early. The incident happened on Lap 47 when van Gisbergen’s No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet collided with the left-rear of Hill’s No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet as they entered Turn 3.

Hill spun into the outside wall and suffered heavy damage, forcing him out of the race after only 47 laps. He finished 37th, while van Gisbergen recovered to finish 25th. The NASCAR Cup Series incident added another chapter to the growing rivalry between the two drivers, who have been involved in several on-track clashes over the past few weeks.

Shane van Gisbergen Denies Austin Hill Crash Was Intentional

After the race, Shane van Gisbergen rejected suggestions that he deliberately caused the crash involving Austin Hill at Chicagoland Speedway. He explained that he was trying to move to the bottom of the track to find clean air when the contact happened.

“I was shooting for the bottom, trying to get clean air. I was so tight, and he just chopped my nose and got in the wall. So, sorry about that. Sorry to his guys, they’re always nice people, and it happens.”

When asked directly if the contact was intentional, van Gisbergen answered, “No.”

Austin Hill saw the incident differently and made his frustration clear after climbing from his damaged car.

“I’m sure y’all have seen the replay, so if I have to explain it, people probably need to get glasses,” Hill said.

Hill explained that he was entering the corner normally while trying to block air, which is common in NASCAR Cup Series racing.

“From my standpoint, it just looked like he sped up. So, who knows?” Hill added.

Under the caution period, Hill sideswiped van Gisbergen’s car on the way to pit road before visiting the infield care center, where he was evaluated and released.

Shane van Gisbergen and Austin Hill Rivalry Continues to Grow

The latest crash involving Austin Hill comes after several recent incidents involving the two drivers. Just two weeks earlier, during the San Diego street race, Hill slid into van Gisbergen’s Trackhouse Racing teammate Connor Zilisch on a restart. The contact triggered a multicar accident that eliminated both Trackhouse cars and damaged van Gisbergen’s playoff hopes.

The pair also made contact the previous week at Pocono, showing that tensions have continued to build throughout the NASCAR Cup Series season.

When asked if Sunday’s incident was payback for San Diego, Hill said, “I have no idea.”

He also questioned whether speaking with van Gisbergen would accomplish anything.

“I don’t know how much I’m gonna get out of him.”

Van Gisbergen appeared willing to discuss the matter but joked about Hill’s communication style.

“I’ll talk to him, but he just grunts.”

NASCAR Reviews Chicagoland Incident as Attention Grows

Richard Childress, owner of Hill’s team, suggested over the team radio that the contact may have been retaliation for the San Diego incident. NASCAR has not announced any penalties, but officials are expected to review the contact.

The incident involving Shane van Gisbergen and Austin Hill has received strong attention from fans and analysts. Some pointed to in-car video and data that appeared to show van Gisbergen carrying more throttle into the corner than on earlier laps. Van Gisbergen continued to insist that the contact occurred because Hill moved across his nose while he searched for clean air in the bottom lane.

The two drivers have shared a competitive history since the 2024 Xfinity Series season, but their recent NASCAR Cup Series battles have increased the tension between them. Sunday’s Austin Hill crash added another memorable moment to their rivalry, ensuring that both drivers will remain under close attention as the NASCAR Cup Series season continues