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How to Watch NASCAR at Homestead-Miami Speedway Today: Start Time, TV Channel and Streaming Details

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NASCAR Cup Series Driver Breaks Silence on Early Hendrick Motorsports Move Speculation Connor Zilisch has addressed rumors about an early move to Hendrick Motorsports, with the young NASCAR driver offering an interesting response about his future. Hendrick announced in August that Zilisch would take over the No. 48 Chevrolet in 2028, replacing Alex Bowman after his final season with the team. However, speculation has continued about whether Zilisch could leave Trackhouse Racing before the end of 2027. Speaking to FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass at Homestead-Miami Speedway ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series season finale, Zilisch said much of the talk was noise. He also explained why staying with Trackhouse for another season remains important to him, despite admitting that an earlier opportunity with Hendrick would be appealing. NASCAR Rumors Surround Connor Zilisch and Hendrick Motorsports Zilisch made it clear that existing commitments stand in the way of an early move. Alex Bowman still has one season left in the No. 48, while Zilisch also has sponsorship obligations to complete with Trackhouse. “Yeah, it’s been, for the most part, a lot of noise,” Zilisch said. “You know, Alex has a commitment to run one more year. I have sponsors to fulfill obligations for another season, and I’m excited about that.” However, the 20-year-old admitted he would welcome an earlier opportunity to race for Hendrick Motorsports. “I think it’s honestly– it’d be great to go race for Hendrick next year and get that opportunity quicker, but at the same time, I’m kind of happy in the spot I’m in.” His response came as speculation continued about his NASCAR future. Hendrick has already confirmed the long-term plan, with Zilisch set to replace Bowman in 2028. Connor Zilisch Explains Why He Wants Another Trackhouse Season Zilisch also explained why another year with Trackhouse could help his development in the NASCAR Cup Series. He believes the team provides an environment where he can improve without facing the same level of attention and pressure associated with driving for Hendrick. “I get to learn in a lower-pressure situation with less eyeballs on me. I feel like I can just go out and focus on myself,” Zilisch said. He added that leaving Trackhouse after his rookie season would not feel right, particularly because he wants to finish what the team started together. “I mean, I would not want to leave Trackhouse after a season like this. I want to end on a good note. I want to be able to leave saying that we achieved all we could and gave it our best effort, which we have.” Zilisch also hopes the team will have a stronger campaign in 2027 before he moves to Hendrick Motorsports. NASCAR Future Gives Zilisch Confidence Ahead of 2028 During the interview, Zilisch was also asked whether knowing his long-term future at Hendrick had reduced the pressure on his current NASCAR Cup Series campaign. The young driver said the agreement provides some comfort, but he still expects strong performances from himself every weekend. “It helps, but I still put pressure on myself every weekend to perform, and I expect a lot out of myself,” Zilisch said. He also explained that securing his future does not mean he intends to ease off during his remaining time with Trackhouse. “I would say I still put as much pressure on myself, but it is nice knowing that I can have bad weeks and not have to worry about losing my job.” Zilisch previously built his reputation through strong performances in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series with JR Motorsports, winning multiple races before moving to the Cup Series. His transition has attracted attention, and Hendrick's decision to sign him reflects the team's confidence in his potential. For now, the NASCAR succession plan remains unchanged. Zilisch will race for Trackhouse in 2027, while Bowman completes his final season in the No. 48. Zilisch will then take over the Hendrick Chevrolet in 2028.
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HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: A general view of racing during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 06, 2026 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NASCAR Championship Weekend continues at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, November 7, 2026, with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race taking center stage.

The 200-lap race covers 300 miles around the 1.5-mile oval, with a scheduled green flag at 5 p.m. ET. Five drivers enter the season finale with a chance to win the 2026 championship.

Justin Allgaier leads the standings, but Jesse Love, Corey Day, Carson Kvapil and Sheldon Creed remain in contention. Fans looking to watch NASCAR today have several TV and streaming options.

The CW will carry the race live, while ESPN Unlimited and selected live TV services provide additional ways to follow the championship battle.

Where to Watch Today’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race will air live on The CW Network at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 7.

Fans without access to cable television can stream the NASCAR race through ESPN Unlimited with a subscription. Other streaming services carrying The CW include DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.

The CW App also offers live in-car cameras and battle cameras, giving viewers additional coverage during the race. Full race replays will become available the following day.

You can listen to the radio broadcast on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Saturday’s schedule also includes two qualifying sessions. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying session will be available to watch live on ESPN Unlimited and The CW App starting at 1 p.m. ET. NASCAR Cup Series qualifying follows at 2:30 p.m. ET on truTV and HBO Max.

NASCAR Championship Weekend: Five Drivers Chase O’Reilly Title

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race will decide the 2026 champion, with five drivers still mathematically eligible.

Justin Allgaier enters the Homestead finale with a narrow points advantage over Jesse Love, Corey Day, Carson Kvapil and Sheldon Creed.

Friday’s practice session offered an early look at the competition ahead of Saturday’s NASCAR championship race. The drivers will need strong race finishes and stage points to improve their championship positions.

The 200-lap event covers 300 miles, placing a premium on speed, tyre management and consistent performance throughout the race.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has already named its 2026 champion.

Kaden Honeycutt won Friday night’s championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway to secure his first national series title. Driving the No. 11 Safelite Toyota for TRICON Garage, Honeycutt started fifth and led 15 laps, including the final 13.

He crossed the finish line 1.038 seconds ahead of Christian Eckes after taking the lead following a late restart. The victory marked his fifth win of the season and career.

Honeycutt finished 83 points ahead of Layne Riggs in the final standings. Riggs finished 32nd after suffering multiple right-rear tyre problems. TRICON Garage also secured its second consecutive Truck Series championship.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race: TV Channel and Start Time

The NASCAR Cup Series will not race on Saturday. Its championship event takes place on Sunday, November 8, at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The 3 p.m. ET race will air live on NBC, with streaming available through NBC platforms. Coverage before the race starts at 2 p.m. ET.

Kyle Larson enters the NASCAR Cup Series finale with an approximately 67-point advantage over Christopher Bell and a 70-point lead over Denny Hamlin.

Larson needs a modest result, such as finishing 28th or better or collecting a small number of stage points, to secure his third Cup Series championship and second consecutive title.

Bell and Hamlin remain mathematically eligible, but both need a victory and significant help from other drivers to take the championship.

All three NASCAR national series will settle their 2026 championship battles at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend. Saturday belongs to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, while the NASCAR Cup Series title fight concludes on Sunday.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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