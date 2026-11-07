How to Watch NASCAR at Homestead-Miami Speedway Today: Start Time, TV Channel and Streaming Details

NASCAR Championship Weekend continues at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, November 7, 2026, with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race taking center stage.

The 200-lap race covers 300 miles around the 1.5-mile oval, with a scheduled green flag at 5 p.m. ET. Five drivers enter the season finale with a chance to win the 2026 championship.

Justin Allgaier leads the standings, but Jesse Love, Corey Day, Carson Kvapil and Sheldon Creed remain in contention. Fans looking to watch NASCAR today have several TV and streaming options.

The CW will carry the race live, while ESPN Unlimited and selected live TV services provide additional ways to follow the championship battle.

Where to Watch Today’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race will air live on The CW Network at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 7.

Fans without access to cable television can stream the NASCAR race through ESPN Unlimited with a subscription. Other streaming services carrying The CW include DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.

The CW App also offers live in-car cameras and battle cameras, giving viewers additional coverage during the race. Full race replays will become available the following day.

You can listen to the radio broadcast on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Saturday’s schedule also includes two qualifying sessions. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying session will be available to watch live on ESPN Unlimited and The CW App starting at 1 p.m. ET. NASCAR Cup Series qualifying follows at 2:30 p.m. ET on truTV and HBO Max.

NASCAR Championship Weekend: Five Drivers Chase O’Reilly Title

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race will decide the 2026 champion, with five drivers still mathematically eligible.

Justin Allgaier enters the Homestead finale with a narrow points advantage over Jesse Love, Corey Day, Carson Kvapil and Sheldon Creed.

Friday’s practice session offered an early look at the competition ahead of Saturday’s NASCAR championship race. The drivers will need strong race finishes and stage points to improve their championship positions.

The 200-lap event covers 300 miles, placing a premium on speed, tyre management and consistent performance throughout the race.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has already named its 2026 champion.

Kaden Honeycutt won Friday night’s championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway to secure his first national series title. Driving the No. 11 Safelite Toyota for TRICON Garage, Honeycutt started fifth and led 15 laps, including the final 13.

He crossed the finish line 1.038 seconds ahead of Christian Eckes after taking the lead following a late restart. The victory marked his fifth win of the season and career.

Honeycutt finished 83 points ahead of Layne Riggs in the final standings. Riggs finished 32nd after suffering multiple right-rear tyre problems. TRICON Garage also secured its second consecutive Truck Series championship.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race: TV Channel and Start Time

The NASCAR Cup Series will not race on Saturday. Its championship event takes place on Sunday, November 8, at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The 3 p.m. ET race will air live on NBC, with streaming available through NBC platforms. Coverage before the race starts at 2 p.m. ET.

Kyle Larson enters the NASCAR Cup Series finale with an approximately 67-point advantage over Christopher Bell and a 70-point lead over Denny Hamlin.

Larson needs a modest result, such as finishing 28th or better or collecting a small number of stage points, to secure his third Cup Series championship and second consecutive title.

Bell and Hamlin remain mathematically eligible, but both need a victory and significant help from other drivers to take the championship.

All three NASCAR national series will settle their 2026 championship battles at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend. Saturday belongs to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, while the NASCAR Cup Series title fight concludes on Sunday.