How to Watch NASCAR at Homestead-Miami Speedway: TV Coverage and Streaming

NASCAR Championship Weekend returns to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the first time since 2019, bringing three national series to the 1.5-mile South Florida track. The 2026 season will reach its conclusion this weekend as the Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series prepare to crown their champions.

Fans looking for how to watch NASCAR at Homestead have several television and streaming options throughout the weekend. The Truck Series championship race takes place Friday, November 6, while the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series decides its title on Saturday.

The Cup Series wraps up the weekend on Sunday, November 8. The ARCA Menards Series, however, will not race at Homestead because it has already completed its 2026 season.

NASCAR Cup Series: TV Coverage and Streaming

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race airs Sunday, November 8, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Fans can also watch the race on Peacock and HBO Max, with NBC’s pre-race coverage starting at 2 p.m. ET.

The 267-lap, 400.5-mile event will determine the 2026 champion and conclude The Chase presented by Mobil 1.

Kyle Larson enters the final race with a 67-point lead over Christopher Bell and a 70-point advantage over Denny Hamlin. Only these three drivers remain eligible for the championship.

Larson won the previous Cup Series race at Homestead in March 2025. He needs a strong points finish to secure his third Cup championship and become the first back-to-back champion since Jimmie Johnson.

Cup Series practice takes place Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET on truTV and HBO Max. Qualifying follows Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on the same platforms.

MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide radio coverage. Other streaming options for Sunday’s race include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream, depending on availability.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: Where to Watch on TV and Stream

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, formerly known as the Xfinity Series, will decide its 2026 championship on Saturday, November 7.

The 200-lap, 300-mile championship race starts at 5 p.m. ET on The CW. Fans can also stream the event through ESPN Unlimited, while MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio provide radio coverage.

Five drivers remain in contention for the title heading into the season’s final race.

Practice takes place Friday at 4 p.m. ET, with streaming available through ESPN Unlimited and related apps. Qualifying follows Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

Fans without cable can use The CW app in supported markets or live TV streaming services that carry the network.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: TV Coverage and Streaming

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts championship racing at Homestead on Friday, November 6.

The 134-lap, 201-mile championship race starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Fans can also stream the event through FOX One, while MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio provide radio coverage.

Kaden Honeycutt leads Layne Riggs in the championship standings heading into the season finale.

Qualifying takes place Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS2. The series held its practice session on Thursday evening, with coverage available on the NASCAR Channel.

Fans without traditional cable can also access FS1 through YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, depending on their market.

ARCA Menards Series: Will ARCA Race at Homestead?

The ARCA Menards Series will not compete at Homestead-Miami Speedway during Championship Weekend.

The series completed its 2026 season earlier in the year, with the championship decided at Kansas Speedway in September. As a result, no ARCA race, practice, or qualifying session is scheduled at Homestead this weekend.

Fans who want to follow the series during the offseason can find race replays and highlights through FOX Sports platforms and the NASCAR Channel.

Without ARCA, the three active national series will provide the championship action at Homestead. The Truck Series kicks off the championship action on Friday, with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series taking over Saturday before the Cup Series wraps up the weekend on Sunday.