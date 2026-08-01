How to Watch NASCAR at Iowa Speedway: TV Coverage and Streaming

NASCAR Iowa Speedway returns with another packed weekend as all three national series head to Newton, Iowa, from August 7-9, 2026. The NASCAR Iowa Speedway weekend features the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and NASCAR Cup Series at the 0.875-mile short track.

Fans will enjoy three days of racing, practice, qualifying, concerts, and fan activities. Iowa Speedway hosts its third NASCAR Cup Series race after successful events in 2024 and 2025.

With short-track racing, progressive banking, and close competition, the NASCAR Iowa Speedway event is one of the busiest weekends on the 2026 NASCAR calendar.

ARCA Menards Series Opens the NASCAR Iowa Speedway Weekend

The NASCAR Iowa Speedway weekend opens on Friday with the ARCA Menards Series JR&CO 150. Practice runs from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. CT, followed by qualifying from 3:30 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. CT.

Driver introductions are scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CT before the 150-lap race gets underway at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET).

The ARCA Menards Series gives young drivers another chance to compete on one of NASCAR’s top short tracks. Iowa Speedway recognizes drivers who effectively manage tire wear, discover speed in various grooves, and perform strong restarts.

Fans can also participate in Fan Zone activities and gain access to the garage prior to the race. After the checkered flag, the Back Roads Series continues with a concert by Decoy, adding more entertainment to the opening day.

NASCAR Iowa Speedway Saturday Features O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Saturday’s NASCAR Iowa Speedway schedule centers on the HyVee Perks 250 for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Practice takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. CT, while qualifying runs from 11:35 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CT. The 250-lap race begins at 4 p.m. CT (5 p.m. ET).

Cup Series practice and qualifying also take place during the day, while the USAC Silver Crown Series holds practice, qualifying, and its evening race at 8 p.m. CT. Fans can attend driver question-and-answer sessions and visit the Fan Zone throughout the day.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series continues to serve as an important step for drivers working toward the NASCAR Cup Series. Iowa Speedway has regularly produced close racing, frequent lead changes, and competitive finishes. The race will air on The CW, with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Iowa Speedway Cup Series Race Headlines Sunday

The NASCAR Cup Series closes the NASCAR Iowa Speedway weekend with the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol on Sunday. Driver introductions start at 1:50 p.m. CT before the green flag waves at 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. ET) for the 350-lap race covering about 306 miles.

The event includes FanWalk access, Trackside Chapel, driver appearances, and a pre-race concert by Dierks Bentley as part of the Busch Light Summer Music Series. Cup teams practiced on Saturday before making their final preparations for race day.

Ryan Blaney and William Byron won the previous NASCAR Cup Series races at Iowa Speedway, underscoring the importance of track position and tire management on the short track.

USA Network will broadcast the race, while MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio provide live radio coverage.

The NASCAR Iowa Speedway weekend ends with three national series races across three days. Fans can also enjoy camping, expanded Fan Zones, and activities throughout the venue as Iowa Speedway hosts another major stop on the 2026 NASCAR schedule.