How to Watch NASCAR at Kansas Speedway: TV Schedule and What’s Missing

NASCAR heads to Kansas Speedway this weekend for a three-day schedule featuring the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and NASCAR Cup Series. The action starts Friday, September 25, with the ARCA season finale, followed by the Truck Series races Saturday and the Cup Series on Sunday.

Fans looking for how to watch NASCAR at Kansas Speedway have options across FS1, FS2, truTV, and USA Network, with streaming also available through FOX One and HBO Max. One notable series is missing from the Kansas schedule.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, formerly known as the Xfinity Series, will not race at Kansas this weekend. The series already completed its only 2026 Kansas race in April.

ARCA Menards Series

The ARCA Menards Series opens the NASCAR weekend at Kansas Speedway with the Menards 150 on Friday night. The race serves as the 2026 ARCA season finale and will decide the series championship.

The 100-lap, 150-mile race is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. Fans can also stream the ARCA race through FOX One and the FOX Sports App.

ARCA practice is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Friday, followed by qualifying at 4 p.m. Neither session is listed for national television coverage.

Jake Bollman and Thomas Annunziata enter the finale in the championship battle. The Kansas race will settle the 2026 ARCA title.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to Kansas Speedway on Saturday for the Race to Stop Suicide 200. The race is the second playoff event of the Truck Series Chase.

The 134-lap, 201-mile race starts at 1 p.m. ET on FS1. FOX One also streams the race.

Truck Series practice takes place Friday at 5 p.m. ET on FS2, followed by qualifying at 6:05 p.m. Both sessions are also available through FOX One.

The event features a 36-truck field and carries the Race to Stop Suicide title as part of its mental-health awareness sponsorship.

Radio coverage comes through the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series closes the Kansas weekend Sunday with the Hollywood Casino 400. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, with USA Sports pre-race coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The Hollywood Casino 400 covers 267 laps and 400.5 miles around the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway. It is the fourth race of the 10-race Cup Series Chase.

Cup Series practice begins Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on truTV, followed by single-car qualifying at 11:10 a.m. Both sessions stream on HBO Max.

Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte are scheduled to call the Cup race, with Dave Burns, Kim Coon and Marty Snider on pit road. Radio coverage is available through MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Chase Elliott won last year’s fall race at Kansas. After Sunday, the Cup Series heads to Las Vegas.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

There is no NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Kansas Speedway this weekend. The series has only one Kansas date on its 2026 schedule, and it took place during the spring.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, formerly known as the Xfinity Series, held the Kansas Lottery 300 on Saturday, April 18. The fall Kansas weekend instead features ARCA on Friday, Trucks on Saturday, and Cup on Sunday.

This is a scheduled off week for the O’Reilly Series, not a last-minute cancellation. Its most recent race was the Food City 300 at Bristol on September 18. The series returns October 3 at Las Vegas for the Focused Health 302.

The O’Reilly Series is also in its 2026 Chase, but Kansas is not part of its playoff schedule. Its remaining playoff races are scheduled at Las Vegas, Charlotte Roval, Phoenix, Talladega, Martinsville, and Homestead, among other venues.