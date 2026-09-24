Frankie Muniz’s NASCAR Future Reportedly Up in the Air Amid Difficult Season

Frankie Muniz has been remarkably candid about just how difficult the past several weeks have been. Now, a new report is shedding light on what may be happening behind the scenes, including uncertainty surrounding his future in NASCAR.

Muniz, who has spent 2026 competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, has endured a difficult season on and off the track. According to a new report from Page Six, a source claimed Muniz has struggled with his results in the Truck Series and suggested his NASCAR future is no longer certain.

“He hasn’t done well in racing this year. He’s struggling in the truck series, but he’s done well in another racing series. I think a lot is up in the air around his NASCAR career, which has always been his dream since he was a child,” the source told Page Six.

That last part carries particular weight for Muniz.

Long before the former “Malcolm in the Middle” star became a regular presence in a NASCAR garage, he had talked openly about his desire to build a legitimate career behind the wheel. This wasn’t a celebrity cameo or a one-off bucket-list appearance. Muniz committed himself to racing and eventually worked his way into NASCAR’s national ranks.

Now, amid one of the most difficult stretches of his life, a new report has raised questions about what comes next.

Frankie Muniz Recently Described Hitting ‘Rock Bottom’

The report arrives after Muniz opened up publicly about the toll of the past several weeks.

In an emotional Instagram post, Muniz described the previous six weeks of his life as “a nightmare I’m praying to wake up from.”

“Everything felt heavy, unclear, and like it was falling apart at the same time,” Muniz wrote. “I wouldn’t wish this season on anyone.”

Muniz also wrote about having time for “real self-reflection” and confronting areas of his life that needed work. Rather than portraying the moment as an ending, however, he described it as something he hopes will eventually become a turning point.

“I read that sometimes hitting rock bottom is the thing that wakes you up,” Muniz wrote. “It forces the changes you needed to make all along so you can live the best life possible.”

Later in the post, Muniz added, “This isn’t the end of the story. It’s the part where I start doing the work.”

Those are Muniz’s words about his life more broadly. He did not say in the post that he is leaving NASCAR or that his racing career is ending.

The questions surrounding his NASCAR future come from the unnamed source cited by Page Six, an important distinction as speculation grows around what could be next for the 40-year-old driver.

New Report Connects Difficult Stretch to Racing and Divorce

Muniz is also navigating the end of his marriage to Paige Price.

Muniz and Price announced in July that they were ending their marriage after seven years. The two share a 5-year-old son, Mauz, and said they planned to continue co-parenting.

According to Page Six’s source, the divorce has taken a toll on Muniz while he has simultaneously tried to manage the demands of his racing career.

“He’s getting a divorce, and he was trying to keep it cordial. He lives in Arizona, and he would fly to Concord from Arizona in the morning, so he’d leave there at like 3 a.m.,” the source said.

The source also suggested Muniz’s racing schedule added pressure during the marriage. Muniz, however, has not publicly blamed his NASCAR career for the end of his marriage.

That distinction matters, particularly given how personal the circumstances surrounding the report are.

Muniz’s racing ambitions have been years in the making. He began competing professionally in open-wheel racing in the 2000s before eventually returning to motorsports and making a serious push toward NASCAR. After competing full time in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023, he continued climbing the ladder and made his Craftsman Truck Series debut in 2025.

His path has rarely been conventional, but Muniz has consistently made clear that he wanted to be viewed as a race car driver rather than simply an actor who races.

That’s what makes the latest uncertainty notable.

There has been no announcement from Muniz that he intends to walk away from NASCAR, nor has he publicly laid out his plans beyond the current season. For now, the suggestion that his NASCAR future is “up in the air” remains an unnamed source’s characterization of the situation.

But after Muniz himself acknowledged reaching one of the lowest points of his life, it’s another development worth watching as the 2026 season winds down.

Whatever comes next, Muniz has already made one thing clear himself.

“This isn’t the end of the story.”