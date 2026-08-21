How to Watch NASCAR at New Hampshire Motor Speedway: TV Coverage and Streaming

NASCAR returns to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend for three major races across the national racing schedule. The action begins Friday, August 21, with practice and qualifying before the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour take over Saturday. The weekend ends Sunday with the NASCAR Cup Series Dollar Tree 301 at the “Magic Mile” in Loudon.

Fans looking for NASCAR New Hampshire Motor Speedway TV coverage can follow the races across FOX, FloRacing, TNT, USA Network, Max, MRN, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The busy schedule gives fans several chances to watch NASCAR racing while teams prepare for another important weekend in the 2026 season. Here is the full NASCAR TV and streaming schedule from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series TV Coverage

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts the Saturday racing schedule with the Team EJP 175 at 1:30 p.m. ET. The race will cover 175 laps around New Hampshire Motor Speedway as drivers compete for valuable points and momentum.

Friday will feature Truck Series practice sessions beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET, followed by final practice and qualifying later in the day. FOX will provide TV coverage for the Team EJP 175, while MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the radio broadcast.

The Truck Series race remains a main part of the New Hampshire Motor Speedway schedule. Teams will have to handle the one-mile oval, its abrasive surface and tight corners while making setup changes before Saturday’s race.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour TV Coverage

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour follows the Truck Series on Saturday with the Mohegan Sun 100 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The 100-lap race features open-wheel Modified cars with a long history at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Practice and qualifying earlier Saturday will give teams time to prepare for the race. The Modifieds are known for their powerful engines and aggressive handling, making the Mohegan Sun 100 another major part of the NASCAR New Hampshire Motor Speedway schedule.

Fans looking for NASCAR streaming coverage of the Modified Tour can watch the race exclusively on FloRacing. The event adds another layer to the New Hampshire weekend before the Cup Series takes center stage Sunday.

NASCAR Cup Series TV Coverage

The NASCAR Cup Series closes the weekend with the Dollar Tree 301 on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. The 301-lap race will be televised on USA Network, while in-car camera options will be available on Max. Fans can follow the race on the radio through PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Saturday brings the final Cup Series build-up at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, with practice starting at 10:30 a.m. ET before qualifying at 11:35 a.m. ET. TNT will carry both sessions live.

The Dollar Tree 301 will test teams across the long race distance as drivers manage tires, fuel, traffic and track position. New Hampshire Motor Speedway will host another important NASCAR Cup Series race as teams continue to battle for playoff positioning.

The full NASCAR TV schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway gives fans coverage across three series, with FOX, FloRacing, TNT, USA Network and Max providing different viewing options throughout the weekend.