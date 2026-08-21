NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Delivers Blunt Verdict on Corey Heim’s Rookie Eligibility

Bubba Wallace has backed NASCAR’s decision to deny Corey Heim Rookie of the Year eligibility, adding another layer to a debate that has followed the young driver’s rapid rise. Heim has already won two Cup Series races despite limited starts, including the Brickyard 400, and will move into a full-time Cup role with 23XI Racing in 2027.

Wallace, who is set to become Heim’s teammate, believes the ruling is fair because the driver has already gained significant Cup experience. NASCAR’s rookie eligibility rules currently prevent Heim from competing for the award after he reached 15 Cup starts. The decision means Heim will enter his first full Cup season without a chance to claim the traditional rookie prize, even though his 2027 campaign will mark his first full-time season at NASCAR’s top level.

Bubba Wallace Supports NASCAR Rookie Eligibility Decision

Bubba Wallace was asked about Corey Heim’s eligibility at Richmond Raceway and gave a clear response. “He’s won two races. Yes, he should not.”

Wallace also questioned how much the Rookie of the Year award adds to a driver’s career record. “Just another little point on your resume.” He added that Heim’s planned 12-race schedule this season, combined with his previous Cup starts, had already pushed the limits of NASCAR rookie eligibility.

Wallace said he did not expect Heim to be deeply upset unless the driver had openly expressed disappointment. The NASCAR rookie eligibility debate has grown because Heim has already produced results that go beyond the usual rookie storyline.

NASCAR Rookie Eligibility Rules Explained

NASCAR’s rookie eligibility rules require Cup Series drivers to have no more than 12 previous starts before the season in which they seek rookie status. Drivers must also formally apply to become Rookie of the Year candidates.

NASCAR vice president of racing communications Mike Forde explained the rule on the Hauler Talk podcast. He said a driver can compete in a first Cup season without being considered an official rookie candidate if the driver does not apply for the award.

Forde confirmed that Corey Heim has 15 Cup starts and therefore cannot qualify as a rookie in 2027. He also said Heim’s two wins count toward his rookie statistics because the current season is technically his rookie season, even though he did not apply for Rookie of the Year.

The NASCAR rookie eligibility rules are designed to create a clearer limit on previous experience and avoid gray areas over who should qualify.

Corey Heim 2025 Truck Series Success

Corey Heim’s rise began with major success in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. In 2025, he won the Truck Series championship, establishing himself as one of the sport’s leading young drivers before making further progress in Cup competition.

This season, Heim has added two Cup victories, showing that his success in the Truck Series has carried into NASCAR’s top division. His wins include the Brickyard 400, one of the biggest events on the Cup schedule.

Heim responded to the NASCAR rookie eligibility ruling with disappointment over what he believes the award now represents. “If you want that award to mean something,” Heim said, “if you’re giving somebody a trophy and you say, here you go, you’re the best rookie, are you really? Or are you not?”

He added that it was “not the end of the world” and said he would keep moving forward.

Despite missing out on Rookie of the Year, Heim will enter the season with two Cup wins, a Truck Series title and growing experience at NASCAR’s highest level.