How to Watch NASCAR at Richmond Raceway: TV Coverage and Streaming

NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway this weekend for two important night races as the 2026 regular season moves closer to the playoffs. The NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will race on Richmond’s 0.75-mile D-shaped oval, with practice, qualifying and racing spread across Friday and Saturday. Richmond Raceway is celebrating its 80th anniversary of racing this year.

The weekend begins with the Truck Series on Friday night before the NASCAR Cup Series takes center stage Saturday. Both races carry added importance as drivers fight for playoff spots and better seeding. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will not race at Richmond this weekend, leaving the Truck Series and Cup Series as the main national NASCAR events at the historic short track.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series will headline Saturday night with the Cook Out 400, the 24th race of the regular season. The green flag is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, with driver introductions around 6:25 p.m. The race covers 400 laps, or 300 miles, with stages ending at 70, 230 and 400 laps.

USA Network will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series race, with additional streaming coverage available on Max. Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will also provide live radio coverage.

Cup teams completed their only practice and qualifying sessions Friday. Practice ran from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET on truTV, followed by single-car qualifying from 4:40 to 5:30 p.m. on the same network.

Austin Dillon enters Richmond seeking his third consecutive victory at the track. Bobby Allison was the last driver to win three straight Richmond races, doing so in 1983. The race also gives playoff contenders another chance to improve their positions before the postseason begins.

How to Watch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Richmond Raceway

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series opens the Richmond weekend Friday with the Black’s Tire 250 presented by BTS Rewards. The race starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and runs for 250 laps.

FS1 will broadcast the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, with radio coverage available through MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Practice began at 1 p.m. ET on FS2, followed by qualifying at 2:05 p.m. on FS2.

The Truck Series has only two regular-season races remaining after Richmond, making the event important for the playoff battle. Points leader Layne Riggs will compete alongside challengers like Kaden Honeycutt and Chandler Smith as they vie for postseason spots.

Christopher Bell and Shane van Gisbergen are among the Cup regulars entered in the Truck Series race. Elliott Sadler will also make his first Truck Series start since 2011.

NASCAR Richmond Raceway Schedule and Streaming Details

The NASCAR Richmond Raceway weekend does not include the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The series is taking two consecutive weekends off and will return later in August at Daytona International Speedway.

Fans attending Richmond Raceway can also use free parking and cooler-friendly policies during the weekend. Tickets remain available through Richmond Raceway.

The NASCAR weekend begins Friday with the Craftsman Truck Series before the Cup Series takes over Saturday night. With the regular season approaching its final races, both NASCAR events at Richmond Raceway will play a role in the playoff picture.

The NASCAR Cup Series can be watched on USA Network and streamed on Max, while the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series can be watched on FS1. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide radio coverage for both races.