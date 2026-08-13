NASCAR Cup Series Driver Reveals How Richard Childress Racing Is Coping With Kyle Busch Loss

Richard Childress Racing is still feeling the loss of Kyle Busch, but Austin Dillon says the NASCAR Cup Series team is refusing to stop working. Speaking recently on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Dillon explained how Richard Childress Racing has handled the difficult period since Busch’s sudden death.

Busch’s experience and presence left a major gap at the organization, both inside the shop and at the track. Dillon said the team knows it cannot replace what Busch brought, but it can continue working toward better results. The NASCAR Cup Series driver also praised Austin Hill for his effort after joining the organization.

For Richard Childress Racing, the focus remains on hard work, teamwork and returning to the competitive mentality that Busch showed throughout his career.

Richard Childress Racing Faces Kyle Busch Loss

Dillon said Busch was a major part of Richard Childress Racing and that his experience cannot be replaced.

“Kyle was a big part of what we’re doing up here and from an experience standpoint, you can’t ever get that back,” Dillon said.

The loss has created an emotional and competitive void for Richard Childress Racing. Busch brought years of NASCAR Cup Series experience and an aggressive approach to the organization.

Dillon said the team has responded by focusing on its work.

“It’s definitely not the easiest,” Dillon said. “I think the biggest thing that we’ve all leaned into is just working hard.”

Austin Hill Joins the NASCAR Cup Series Effort

Austin Hill has taken over the No. 33 entry after Richard Childress Racing temporarily parked the No. 8 car Busch had driven.

Dillon praised Hill for his effort and commitment as he adjusts to his new role.

“Austin [Hill] has been a great teammate, and he’s trying his butt off to do everything that he can to make those guys happy and get them excited about going to the track every weekend,” Dillon said.

Dillon and Hill have also worked together in the simulator, with Josh Wise involved as they look for ways to improve the NASCAR Cup Series team.

“So we’re putting in the effort. We’re working,” Dillon said.

Kyle Busch’s Legacy Keeps RCR Pushing

Dillon said continuing to work is also part of honoring Kyle Busch. He believes Busch would have wanted Richard Childress Racing to keep competing rather than become stuck after his death.

“And I think that’s what Kyle would want us to do is to keep pushing,” Dillon said. “The mentality is, ‘Do whatever it takes to go win.’ And that’s what we’re trying to get back to.”

Busch’s death left Richard Childress Racing facing another major loss after the organization previously endured the death of Dale Earnhardt in 2001.

Dillon is now one of the familiar faces helping the team through another difficult chapter. As the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season continues, Richard Childress Racing is focused on turning its effort into stronger results.

Dillon’s message remains clear: the team cannot replace Kyle Busch, but it can continue the competitive spirit he brought to RCR.

“That’s what we’re trying to get back to.”