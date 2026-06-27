How to Watch NASCAR at Sonoma Raceway: TV Coverage and Streaming

NASCAR heads to Sonoma Raceway this weekend for one of the biggest race weekends of the 2026 season. The June 26-28 event features the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and the ARCA Menards Series West.

It also marks the final road course race of the season for both the Cup Series and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Fans can watch every national series across television and streaming platforms throughout the three-day schedule.

The action includes practice, qualifying, and race sessions from Sonoma Raceway’s challenging 1.99-mile road course. With the championship battle tightening and the 2026 In-Season Challenge beginning in the Cup Series, this weekend offers several must-watch events for NASCAR fans.

NASCAR Cup Series TV Coverage and Streaming

The NASCAR Cup Series takes center stage on Saturday with practice beginning at 2 p.m. ET on truTV. Group qualifying follows at 3:10 p.m. ET and will also air on truTV.

The main event, the Toyota/Save Mart 350, takes place on Sunday, June 28. The 110-lap race is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the race live on TNT, while streaming coverage will be available on HBO Max. Radio coverage will be provided by PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The Sonoma race is also the opening event of the 2026 NASCAR In-Season Challenge, adding extra importance as drivers compete for both championship points and the new tournament.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series TV Coverage and Streaming

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series begins its Sonoma weekend on Friday. Practice starts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by group qualifying at 5:05 p.m. ET. Both sessions stream live on The CW App.

The Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 is scheduled for Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the race live on The CW, with PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio providing radio coverage.

The Sonoma event is one of the final opportunities for drivers to gain momentum before the season enters its closing stretch on road courses.

ARCA Menards Series West TV Coverage and Streaming

The ARCA Menards Series West opens the NASCAR weekend on Friday at Sonoma Raceway. Practice begins at 1:40 p.m. ET before qualifying at 3:10 p.m. ET.

The General Tire 150 follows at 6:30 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the entire race live on FloRacing.

The ARCA Menards Series West race officially kicks off the three-day NASCAR weekend in Northern California, before the focus shifts to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series finale on Sunday. Sonoma Raceway’s 1.99-mile, 12-turn road course remains one of the most technical tracks on the schedule, making every session important for drivers and teams.