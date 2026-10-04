How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Today: TV Coverage and Streaming

The NASCAR Cup Series heads back to Las Vegas Motor Speedway today for the South Point 400, putting the spotlight on the Cup Series under the desert lights.

The NASCAR Cup Series race starts at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and HBO Max, with additional coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin will lead the field to the green flag after taking the pole in Saturday qualifying. The NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas marks the halfway point of the 10-race Chase and covers 267 laps around the 1.5-mile oval.

Kyle Larson enters the NASCAR race as the points leader after winning last weekend at Kansas Speedway.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series already raced Saturday, while the Craftsman Truck Series is not competing at Las Vegas this weekend.

NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway today for the South Point 400. The race starts at 5:30 p.m. ET, with USA Network and HBO Max providing coverage. PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will also carry the NASCAR race. Official Site Of NASCAR

It is the fifth race of the 2026 NASCAR Chase and the second event in a three-race stretch on 1.5-mile tracks.

Denny Hamlin starts from the NASCAR pole after posting a 28.910-second lap at 186.787 mph in qualifying. It is Hamlin’s 53rd career Cup pole, his second at Las Vegas and his fifth of the 2026 season.

Ty Gibbs starts second, with Christopher Bell third, Chase Briscoe fourth and Tyler Reddick fifth. Kyle Larson starts sixth in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Larson leads the NASCAR Chase standings heading into Sunday’s race. Hamlin sits 26 points behind Larson, while Bell trails by 50 points and Joey Logano is 67 points back.

William Byron was fastest in NASCAR practice at 182.235 mph. Larson was second, followed by Hamlin, Briscoe and Daniel Suarez. Official Site Of NASCAR

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Takes on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

There is no NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race today. The series already completed its Las Vegas weekend on Saturday night, with Corey Day taking the Focused Health 302 victory from pole in the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

He led 136 of the 201 laps and held off Carson Kvapil by 0.287 seconds.

Day and Kvapil battled for the lead several times during the closing laps before Day secured his third win of the 2026 season. Jesse Love finished third, followed by Brent Crews and Taylor Gray.

The race also affected the O’Reilly Chase. Justin Allgaier and Brandon Jones were involved in a major crash and both finished outside the top 30.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns next Saturday, October 10, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Blue Cross NC 300 is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and will air on The CW and ESPN Unlimited, with PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio providing coverage.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Las Vegas

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is not racing at Las Vegas this weekend. The Truck Series last competed on September 26 at Kansas Speedway in the Race to Stop Suicide 200.

The next NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race is scheduled for Friday, October 9, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series is the lone national series taking to the track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway today. Hamlin will start from the pole, Larson will try to protect his Chase lead, and the South Point 400 will provide the main NASCAR action on Sunday. Official Site Of NASCAR