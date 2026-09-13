How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series at World Wide Technology Raceway Today: TV Coverage and Streaming

The NASCAR Cup Series Chase continues today at World Wide Technology Raceway with the Enjoy Illinois 300 in Madison, Illinois. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET on the 1.25-mile oval and covers 240 laps and 300 miles. USA Network will carry the live NASCAR broadcast, while HBO Max will provide in-car cameras and extra viewing angles.

MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will handle the audio coverage. Christopher Bell enters the second Chase race after winning at Darlington last week.

Denny Hamlin is the defending winner at World Wide Technology Raceway, while Joey Logano and Austin Cindric are also former winners at the track. The Enjoy Illinois 300 is the 28th points race of the 2026 Cup Series season and the second event in the 10-race Chase.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series completed its World Wide Technology Raceway race Saturday night, with Jesse Love capturing his first win of 2026 in the Nu Way 225.

The defending champion, driving the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, made his decisive move with 16 laps remaining when he moved Carson Kvapil aside. Love then held off Sheldon Creed by 0.896 seconds for his fourth career series victory and first at Gateway.

Post-race inspection confirmed no issues, making Love’s victory official. Creed moved into the Chase points lead by three points over Justin Allgaier, while Love climbed to fourth, 16 points back. Sam Mayer and Taylor Gray completed the top four.

A nine-car pit-road incident earlier disrupted several Chase contenders, but Love avoided trouble and took advantage late. The victory also ended a 25-race winless streak dating to his 2025 championship-clinching victory at Phoenix.

The race aired on The CW, with streaming coverage available through ESPN Unlimited and the CW app. Adam Alexander, Jamie McMurray and Parker Kligerman called the race, while MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio provided audio coverage.

There is no live O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race today. Fans who missed Saturday’s race can use replays to catch up before following the Cup Series action.

NASCAR Cup Series

Today’s NASCAR Cup Series race is the Enjoy Illinois 300. USA Sports prerace coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, with the green flag scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR Cup Series race will run 240 laps around the 1.25-mile oval. USA Network has the main television broadcast, while HBO Max offers in-car cameras and additional angles.

Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte will call the race. Dave Burns, Kim Coon and Marty Snider will report from pit road, while Trevor Bayne will work with the pace car.

Cup Series practice took place Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, with qualifying at 4:35 p.m. ET. Both sessions aired on truTV and HBO Max. The qualifying result set the starting lineup for today’s 300-mile race.

Christopher Bell won the Southern 500 at Darlington, the opening race of the 2026 Cup Series Chase. Denny Hamlin is the defending winner at World Wide Technology Raceway. Joey Logano and Austin Cindric are also former winners at the track and remain in the playoff field.

NASCAR Race TV Coverage

Fans can watch the NASCAR Cup Series race live today on USA Network at 3 p.m. ET. HBO Max provides additional coverage through its in-car camera options.

MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the live audio broadcast. Fans can use the radio coverage while driving or following the race away from a television.

Live-TV services that typically carry USA Network include YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, higher-tier Sling plans and DirecTV Stream. Viewers should check their local channel listings before the 2:30 p.m. ET pre-race show.

There is no Craftsman Truck Series event at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race was completed Saturday, leaving the Cup Series as the only national NASCAR race on today’s schedule.

NASCAR Press Pass will also provide post-race coverage on NASCAR.com after the Enjoy Illinois 300.