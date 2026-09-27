How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Race Today at Kansas Speedway: TV, Streaming and Radio Details

NASCAR race day is here at Kansas Speedway, but rain has already disrupted nearly the entire weekend. The ARCA Menards Series lost its practice and qualifying sessions Friday; the Craftsman Truck Series had its Friday sessions washed out and endured a lengthy weather delay Saturday, while Cup Series practice and qualifying were also canceled.

Now, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to close the weekend with the Hollywood Casino 400. The 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway hosts the fourth race of the 10-race Cup Series Chase, with the green flag scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. USA Sports begins its pre-race coverage at 2:30 p.m. ET.

For fans, USA Network has the complete television broadcast of today’s NASCAR race, and streaming options include the USA app, live-TV services, and HBO Max for in-car camera coverage. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio offer radio coverage.

NASCAR Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series is the only national series still scheduled to race at Kansas Speedway today. The Hollywood Casino 400 is Race 30 of the 2026 Cup season and the fourth event in the 10-race Chase.

Cup Series practice and qualifying were washed out Saturday because of rain. As a result, NASCAR set the starting lineup using its metric formula, awarding Joey Logano the pole and Kyle Larson the second spot.

Driver introductions are scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET, with the green flag at 3 p.m. ET. The race has scheduled stage breaks at laps 80 and 165, with the finish coming at lap 267.

USA Network carries the full NASCAR race broadcast. Leigh Diffey is scheduled to call the action alongside Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte. Dave Burns, Kim Coon and Marty Snider are assigned to pit road.

Fans without traditional cable can stream USA through the network’s app or website with an eligible TV-provider login. Live-TV services that carry USA also provide streaming options, including Fubo and DIRECTV.

HBO Max offers in-car camera coverage during the race, but it does not replace the main USA Network broadcast. Fans who prefer radio coverage can tune in to the Motor Racing Network or SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

Rain has been the dominant story throughout the Kansas weekend. Sunday’s forecast is more workable than Friday or Saturday, with morning showers and thunderstorms possible and roughly a 40–50% chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-70s, with conditions possibly clearing in the afternoon.

Still, the forecast does not guarantee a dry start. Lingering rain or a wet track could push back the 3 p.m. ET start while NASCAR dries the 1.5-mile oval.

Chase Elliott is the defending winner of the fall Kansas race. After today’s event, the Cup Series travels to Las Vegas for the South Point 400.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is not racing at Kansas Speedway today. Its weekend event, the Race to Stop Suicide 200, took place Saturday afternoon.

Rain canceled practice and qualifying Friday, forcing NASCAR to set the starting lineup using its metric formula. Nick Sanchez started from the pole, with Jake Garcia alongside him. Kaden Honeycutt also started near the front.

A lengthy weather red flag delayed the race by about 4 hours and 47 minutes. Once racing resumed, Honeycutt took control.

Honeycutt led 111 of the 134 laps, won both stages, and went on to take the victory. The result also moved him into the lead of the Truck Series Chase.

Christian Eckes finished second, while Brent Crews took third.

Layne Riggs, who entered the weekend leading the championship standings, encountered problems and finished 19th. The result cost him the points lead following the Kansas race.

Fans who missed Saturday’s race can watch a replay, with an FS1 re-air scheduled for Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.

The Truck Series continues its Chase schedule at Charlotte before moving to Phoenix. The championship will later be decided at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is also absent from Kansas Speedway today. The series, formerly known as the Xfinity Series, had only one Kansas race on its 2026 schedule.

The Kansas Lottery 300 took place April 18 during the spring race weekend. The fall Kansas schedule instead features ARCA, Trucks, and Cup.

The O’Reilly Series last raced at Bristol on September 18 in the Food City 300. September 26 is a scheduled off week, so there is no O’Reilly practice, qualifying, or race to watch from Kansas today.

The series returns October 3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Focused Health 302. That race will take place on The CW as the O’Reilly Series resumes its Chase schedule.

ARCA Menards Series

The ARCA Menards Series has already completed its Kansas Speedway weekend. The Menards 150 took place Friday night and served as the 2026 season finale.

Rain wiped out practice and qualifying Friday, so the field lined up by owner points. Gio Ruggiero started from the pole.

The race featured a major championship incident when points leader Jake Bollman hit a spinning Will Kimmel and was then T-boned by Austin Vaughn. Bollman’s car was repaired, allowing him to return to the race. He eventually finished 21st.

Carson Brown passed Ruggiero on the final lap to win the race, while Thomas Annunziata finished fifth.

Annunziata’s fifth-place finish was enough to secure the 2026 ARCA Menards Series championship on a tiebreaker over teammate Bollman.

No ARCA race is scheduled at Kansas Speedway today. Fans who missed Friday night’s finale can check FS1 and FS2 for scheduled re-air coverage during the week.

For Sunday, the main NASCAR race is the Hollywood Casino 400. USA Network provides the complete broadcast at 3 p.m. ET, while HBO Max offers in-car camera coverage, and MRN and SiriusXM provide radio coverage.