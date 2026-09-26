How to Watch NASCAR Race Today at Kansas Speedway: TV Coverage and Streaming

NASCAR race day at Kansas Speedway is here, with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series taking center stage Saturday. The Race to Stop Suicide 200 starts at 1 p.m. ET on FS1 and is the second event of the Truck Series Chase. NASCAR Cup Series teams are also scheduled for practice and qualifying ahead of Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400.

Friday’s rain changed the weekend schedule. Persistent rain at Kansas Speedway canceled both ARCA Menards Series practice and qualifying before the Menards 150. The same weather also forced NASCAR to cancel Truck Series practice and qualifying, leaving both starting fields to be set by the applicable NASCAR rules and metrics.

The ARCA season finale still went ahead Friday night. Carson Brown won the Menards 150, while Thomas Annunziata finished fifth and clinched the 2026 ARCA Menards Series championship on a tiebreaker over Nitro Motorsports teammate Jake Bollman.

On Saturday, the NASCAR TV schedule centers on Cup Series practice and qualifying and the Truck Series race. All times are Eastern and remain subject to weather or schedule changes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series provides Saturday’s main NASCAR race at Kansas Speedway. The Race to Stop Suicide 200 is scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET green flag on FS1. Fans can also stream the race through FOX One or the FOX Sports App with an eligible TV provider login. NASCAR lists the event at 134 laps and 201 miles, with stage breaks after laps 30 and 60.

Friday’s rain canceled Truck Series practice and qualifying. Practice had been scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 6:05 p.m., but neither session took place. NASCAR instead set the starting lineup using its metric.

Nick Sanchez starts from the pole in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet. Giovanni Ruggiero starts alongside him on the front row, followed by Kaden Honeycutt and Ty Majeski.

The cancellation means the Truck Series field enters the 200-mile race without having completed Friday practice or qualifying. The weather also affected the ARCA schedule earlier in the day.

NASCAR Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series does not race Saturday, but Cup teams are scheduled to take the track for practice and qualifying ahead of Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400.

The Cup Series will hit the track Saturday morning, with practice set for 10 a.m. ET before qualifying begins at 11:10 a.m. Both sessions will air on truTV.

The sessions will determine the starting lineup for Sunday’s 267-lap, 400.5-mile Hollywood Casino 400. The race is the fourth event of the 10-race Cup Series Chase and starts Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

USA Sports pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will also provide coverage.

The Cup sessions were scheduled after Friday’s weather problems, so rain remains an important factor in the weekend schedule.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is not racing at Kansas Speedway this weekend. Its absence is part of the 2026 schedule, not a cancellation.

The series, formerly known as the Xfinity Series, already held its only Kansas race of 2026. The Kansas Lottery 300 took place April 18.

The O’Reilly Series last raced at Bristol on September 18 in the Food City 300. Its next race is the Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 3.

The series continues its playoff schedule after Las Vegas with races at Charlotte Roval, Phoenix, Talladega, Martinsville and Homestead.

ARCA Menards Series

The ARCA Menards Series is finished at Kansas Speedway for the weekend after Friday night’s Menards 150.

Rain canceled ARCA practice and qualifying earlier Friday, so the rulebook determined the starting lineup. Giovanni Ruggiero started from the pole, with Carson Brown second, Jake Bollman third, and Thomas Annunziata fifth.

Brown ultimately won the 100-lap, 150-mile season finale after making a late pass on Ruggiero.

Annunziata finished fifth and secured the championship after Bollman, who entered the race with a 16-point advantage, was involved in an incident during the race. Both drivers finished the season with 947 points, but Annunziata won the tiebreaker because of his earlier victory at Lime Rock Park.

The championship was decided without either ARCA practice or qualifying. The Friday rain washed out both sessions before the title-deciding race.

On Saturday, the NASCAR TV schedule at Kansas Speedway centers on Cup practice, Cup qualifying, and the Truck Series Race to Stop Suicide 200. Cup practice is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on truTV, qualifying follows at 11:10 a.m., and the Truck race starts at 1 p.m. ET on FS1. Sunday brings the Hollywood Casino 400 at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.