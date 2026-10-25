How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Race Today at Talladega: TV Channel and Streaming

NASCAR returns to Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 25, for the YellaWood 500, with drivers battling for valuable points in the 2026 Cup Series Chase. The 188-lap race covers 500 miles at the 2.66-mile Alabama track, where close-pack racing often makes the finish hard to predict.

NBC’s pre-race show starts at 1:30 p.m. ET, ahead of the scheduled 2 p.m. ET green flag. Fans who cannot watch on television can stream on NBC platforms, while HBO Max offers in-car camera feeds with a subscription.

Chase Briscoe starts from the pole after qualifying at 186.065 mph, with Austin Hill alongside him on the front row. The race features stage breaks at laps 98 and 143, before the final run to lap 188.

How to Watch NASCAR Talladega Race Today on TV and Streaming

The NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 airs live on NBC on Sunday, October 25. NBC’s live race coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET, following pre-race analysis at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET.

Leigh Diffey leads NBC’s race commentary, with Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte as booth analysts. Dale Jarrett provides additional analysis from the pit box, while Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns and Trevor Bayne report from pit road.

Fans who prefer to stream the NASCAR race have access through NBC’s digital platforms and the NBC app, subject to provider and subscription requirements. HBO Max also offers in-car camera feeds for every driver with a subscription.

Radio listeners can follow the race through the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Fans outside the United States should check local listings for coverage, including TSN in Canada and Premier Sports in the United Kingdom.

NASCAR Talladega Starting Lineup and Race Details

Chase Briscoe starts from pole position after recording a qualifying speed of 186.065 mph. Austin Hill joins him on the front row for the 188-lap race.

The YellaWood 500 covers 500 miles around Talladega’s 2.66-mile superspeedway. The race includes stage breaks at laps 98 and 143, with the finish at lap 188.

Talladega is known for tight drafting packs, frequent front-runner changes, and late-race incidents. These factors could shake up the Chase standings as drivers battle to stay in the championship race.

The YellaWood 500 is the eighth race of the 10-race Chase. After Talladega, the Cup Series heads to Martinsville before the season finale at Homestead. The Alabama results will be key to the final stretch of the championship battle.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Talladega

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series have already completed their Talladega races, leaving the Cup Series event as the weekend’s final race.

On Friday, October 23, Sammy Smith won the Truck Series’ Love’s RV Stop 225. Driving the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, Smith beat Tyler Ankrum by 0.091 seconds in overtime. Austin Green finished third, with Ty Majeski and championship leader Kaden Honeycutt following.

Smith returned to victory lane on Saturday, October 24, in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. He won the Progress Group 250 for JR Motorsports after passing his teammate, Carson Kvapil, on the final lap. Smith won by 0.084 seconds, with Jesse Love finishing third, Justin Allgaier fourth, and Sheldon Creed fifth.

Smith’s two victories made for a memorable weekend across both series. His Truck Series win was his first in the division, while his O’Reilly Series victory ended a 53-race winless streak.

Now, attention turns to the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500. Fans can watch the race on NBC at 2 p.m. ET or follow the action through available streaming and radio coverage.