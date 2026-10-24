NASCAR Fans Slam Talladega Race After Sammy Smith’s Dramatic Win

NASCAR fans voiced their frustration after the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Progress Group 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday. Sammy Smith won the race with a last-lap pass, completing a weekend sweep after his Truck Series victory on Friday.

However, the close finish did little to ease complaints about long stretches of single-file racing. Fans on social media described the Talladega race as boring and questioned why drivers waited until the final laps to make moves.

Some blamed the Chase format, arguing that championship contenders had too much to lose by taking risks. Smith, driving the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, beat Carson Kvapil by 0.084 seconds after receiving a push from teammate Justin Allgaier. Jesse Love finished third and remained the points leader in the Chase presented by Mobil 1.

NASCAR Fans Slam Talladega Race for Single-File Racing

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Talladega drew sharp criticism from fans who expected more side-by-side action. Long stretches of single-file racing became a major talking point, with several viewers saying the event only became exciting near the finish.

One fan, responding to the official race result, wrote: “Sh*t a** race, shit ass winner, and mid ass track. Welcome to NASCAR, folks.”

Another viewer, Eric, was equally unhappy with the action.

“Such a boring waste of time. Just lap after lap of single-file parade laps. Just horrible,” the fan wrote.

A longtime Talladega attendee also questioned the quality of recent races at the track.

“Been coming to @TALLADEGA a long time…the last few years are so disappointing. Just ride around until 6-7 in a stage to go-why even watch until the last few laps anymore? We had literally 2 laps of real racing- boring. Why would a casual fan tune into this?” Bryan wrote.

Another fan summed up the criticism in a short post: “Another single file snoozefest. They have ruined these races.”

NASCAR Chase Format Blamed for Talladega Race

Some NASCAR fans blamed the race’s place on the schedule and the pressure of the Chase for the lack of action.

As the championship battle approached its final stages, some viewers felt drivers had more to gain by protecting their points than by making aggressive moves. At Talladega, an unsuccessful move could trigger a crash involving several cars, often called the “Big One.”

One fan acknowledged Smith’s last-lap pass but argued the rest of the race didn’t deliver.

“Sammy Smith wins a thrilling last lap, but a snoozer of a race. With moving Talladega to the third-to-last race of the season, the strong Chase cars don’t want to do anything at all to jeopardize their race,” Starcevic wrote.

The fan also called for a schedule change, saying NASCAR should review Talladega’s placement before 2028.

Another viewer questioned whether NASCAR had considered how the Chase would affect racing at a superspeedway.

“I wonder if NASCAR realized a Chase race at Talladega three races from the end of the season would yield WAY different results than a playoff race in this spot. We were single file all day because none of the Chase cars wanted to make a move and kill their points day,” Anthony Damcott wrote.

Sammy Smith Wins Despite NASCAR Fan Backlash

Smith secured the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victory with a last-lap move that gave fans a close finish after a race many had criticized.

Justin Allgaier pushed the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, helping Smith pass Kvapil before holding on to win by 0.084 seconds. Love finished third and retained the points lead.

Smith’s victory also completed a weekend sweep after he won Friday’s Truck Series race. He announced a full-time move to the Truck Series for 2027.

Despite the result, the NASCAR fan reaction showed the divide between a dramatic finish and the quality of the full race. Many viewers wanted more battles throughout the event rather than waiting until the final lap for the decisive move.

The criticism has reignited fan discussions about superspeedway racing, the Chase schedule, and whether the current approach encourages drivers to hold their positions rather than make moves.