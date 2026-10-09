How to Watch NASCAR Race Today at Charlotte Motor Speedway: TV Coverage and Streaming

NASCAR fans have one national-series race to watch at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, October 9, as the Craftsman Truck Series takes on the 1.5-mile oval.

Fans can watch the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Ecosave 200 on FOX at 5 p.m. ET, while Fox One will provide a live streaming option.

The race opens a busy NASCAR weekend, but the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Cup Series will not compete until Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Fans can also watch the Kyle Busch Celebration of Life on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: How to Watch the Ecosave 200 Today

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is the only national series racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday. The Ecosave 200 begins at 5 p.m. ET on FOX, with Fox One streaming available. Fans can listen to the race on the NASCAR Radio Network.

Practice starts at 1 p.m. ET on FS2 and Fox One, while qualifying follows at 2:05 p.m. ET on the same outlets. Driver introductions are scheduled for 4:40 p.m. ET. Qualifying ends with an impound, which locks the starting order once the session closes.

The Ecosave 200 covers 134 laps (201 miles), with stage breaks at laps 30 and 60. The race counts toward the Truck Series Chase, making it an important event for drivers fighting for the championship.

Fans who want post-race coverage can watch the Press Pass stream on NASCAR.com. Children aged 12 and under can attend Friday’s Truck Series race for free. The Fan Zone opens at noon, while the main gates open later in the afternoon.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: TV Schedule for Saturday

The Blue Cross NC 300 headlines Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule, with the race set for 4 p.m. ET on The CW on October 10. ESPN Unlimited also offers streaming, while PRN and SiriusXM provide radio coverage.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series kicks off its Saturday on-track activities at 10:30 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 11:35 a.m. ET to determine the starting grid. ET to determine the starting grid.

Both sessions are listed on the CW App and ESPN app. Driver introductions are scheduled for 3:25 p.m. ET.

The Blue Cross NC 300 covers 200 laps and 300 miles, with stage breaks at laps 45 and 90. The race is part of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase.

Fans searching for NASCAR racing on Friday should focus on the Craftsman Truck Series. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns to the track on Saturday.

NASCAR Cup Series: A Guide to Watching the Bank of America 400

NASCAR Cup Series fans will have to wait until Sunday, October 11, for the Bank of America 400, which starts at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. HBO Max is listed as a streaming option, while PRN and SiriusXM carry radio coverage.

The race covers 267 laps and 400.5 miles, with stage breaks at laps 80 and 165. Driver introductions begin at 2:35 p.m. ET.

Cup Series practice takes place Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on truTV, followed by qualifying at 2:05 p.m. ET. Both sessions will air on truTV.

Sunday marks the first fall NASCAR Cup Series race on Charlotte’s oval since 2017. The October event moved to the Roval from 2018 through 2025. Tyler Hubbard is scheduled to perform on the pre-race stage from 1 to 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

After Friday’s Truck Series race, the speedway will host the Kyle Busch Celebration of Life at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

Fans attending the free event can watch a drone show, hear from guest speakers and view cars displayed on site, with entry available through Gate 4 and Gate 5B.