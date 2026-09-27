NASCAR Fans Furious After Corey Heim Gets Attacked at Martinsville Hot Dog Stand

NASCAR fans were left angry after video showed members of Chad Bryant Racing confronting Corey Heim following the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway. The incident happened after Heim finished second and Treyten Lapcevich finished third.

The Martinsville fight followed contact between the two drivers on the cooldown lap. Lapcevich moved Heim toward the curb in Turn 1, causing Heim’s tire to hop and both cars to crash. Lapcevich later tried to confront Heim on pit road, but team owner Chad Bryant stopped him.

Minutes later, the situation escalated near Martinsville’s infield hot dog stand. Video posted by Matt Spalding showed several crew members surrounding Heim as he backed away and covered his head. Security then moved Heim away from the scene.

How the NASCAR Fight Started at Martinsville

The NASCAR fight began after the checkered flag rather than at the hot dog stand. Heim and Lapcevich were involved in the late-race incident after Lapcevich pinched Heim toward the curb entering Turn 1.

Both cars were damaged, and Lapcevich later approached Heim on pit road. Bryant stepped in and stopped Lapcevich from reaching the 23XI Racing driver.

The situation later moved toward the infield hot dog stand. Video showed several Chad Bryant Racing crew members surrounding Heim. Heim backed away, covering his head, and did not appear to throw a punch before security intervened.

Heim later posted a selfie with a thumbs-up and wrote: “Solid effort, but at least make it count next time.”

NASCAR Fans React to Corey Heim Incident

The NASCAR fight quickly drew strong reactions online. Matt Spalding wrote: “The difficult part of this for me is Chad Bryant stopping Treyten from going over to Corey, then doing what he does in this video. And Corey’s demeanor certainly isn’t that of someone who just started a fight.”

Jim wrote: “That’s disgusting. Kick that son of a bitch out of the racetrack and never let him come back to a sanctioned race ever again. Keep your crew guys in the pits. Redneck hillbilly fucking hacks.”

“Bozi Tatarevic wrote, no matter what happened on track, multiple crew members jumping a driver should never happen. What an embarrassing display of a lack of restraint from that group.”

Dhudson wrote: “A ban with hard cards being pulled is what’s needed here for those guys to be able to learn to control their emotions better. Should’ve known better.”

“Casey wrote, Emotionally weak boys who were raised wrong.”

Another fan wrote: “Agreed, he shouldn’t be throwing punches with that ferocity towards a kid who wasn’t trying to fight and barely defending himself.”

“Another noted, a couple of drivers slapping at each other is one thing, this thug bs should get that whole crew banned from the sport. Those grown-ass men decided to rat pack that driver.”

Scosha wrote: “This can’t ever happen. Imagine if they permanently damaged Heim’s eye? They just attacked powerful people who have invested millions into Heim.”

What Happens Next after the Martinsville Fight?

The Martinsville fight drew attention because the video showed several crew members surrounding Heim while he backed away. Heim is a 23XI Racing driver and is set to move into a full-time NASCAR Cup Series seat in 2027.

The incident also has a past connection between Heim and Chad Bryant Racing. Heim drove 13 ARCA races for the team in 2019.

As of Sunday afternoon, NASCAR and Martinsville had not announced penalties related to the NASCAR fight. The video and fan reaction have kept the Martinsville incident in the spotlight as officials determine what action, if any, will follow.