How to Watch NASCAR Race Today at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: TV Coverage and Streaming

Saturday’s NASCAR schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is packed, with a national-series race and several track sessions taking place throughout the afternoon, October 3.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series takes the green flag in the Focused Health 302 tonight, making it the only national-series race on today’s schedule.

The NASCAR Cup Series will also be on track, but only for practice and qualifying ahead of Sunday’s South Point 400.

Las Vegas will have NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend, but the Craftsman Truck Series is off the schedule.

The O’Reilly event gets underway at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW, or 4:30 p.m. local time. Earlier in the day, O’Reilly practice and qualifying will stream online, while Cup Series practice and qualifying will be broadcast on truTV.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Today

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series takes center stage today at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Focused Health 302 starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW. Fans can also follow the race on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The O’Reilly NASCAR race is set for 201 laps around the track, covering a total of 301.5 miles. The first stage will end after 45 laps, followed by another stage break at lap 90 before the field races to the checkered flag on lap 201.

The pre-race schedule includes a Press Pass show at 7 p.m. ET, followed by driver introductions at approximately 7:05 p.m. ET. Another Press Pass show will follow the race on NASCAR.com.

The NASCAR O’Reilly weekend continued Saturday with practice beginning at 2 p.m. ET, before qualifying followed at 3:05 p.m. ET. Both sessions are available through the CW app and ESPN Unlimited. In Las Vegas, those sessions start at 11 a.m. and 12:05 p.m., respectively.

Six races remain after Las Vegas. Justin Allgaier and Austin Hill are the only drivers in the field with previous Las Vegas wins. Both have also won stages at the track. Allgaier enters Saturday with 10 straight top-10 finishes at Las Vegas.

NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying Today

NASCAR Cup Series teams will use Saturday to complete their final track sessions before Sunday’s South Point 400.

Saturday’s Cup Series schedule will feature a short window for teams to fine-tune their cars before qualifying. Practice is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, with qualifying following at 5:35 p.m. ET. Both sessions will air on truTV, with PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio handling radio coverage. HBO Max is also scheduled to carry Cup practice.

The action continues Sunday, October 4, when the Cup Series takes on the South Point 400. The race is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. ET start on USA Network, with pre-race coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET. Fans will also have access to in-car coverage through HBO Max, while PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio provide additional race coverage.

The South Point 400 will feature a 267-lap race, with drivers covering 400.5 miles around the track. The race is divided by stage breaks at laps 80 and 165 before the final stage runs to lap 267. Saturday’s qualifying session will set the starting order for Sunday’s race.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Not Racing at Las Vegas

There is no NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway today. The Truck Series is not part of the Las Vegas weekend, meaning there is no Truck Series race, practice or qualifying session on Saturday.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is heading into a brief break after its September 26 race at Kansas Speedway. The series is scheduled to resume action on Friday, October 9, at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the Ecosave 200.

The Charlotte race starts at 5 p.m. ET and covers 167 laps and 250.5 miles. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Chase then moves to Phoenix Raceway on October 16 before the series races at Talladega Superspeedway on October 23.

For NASCAR fans following today’s schedule, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series provides the only national-series race at Las Vegas. The NASCAR Cup Series has practice and qualifying before Sunday’s race, while the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series remains off until Charlotte.