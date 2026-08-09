Who Won the NASCAR Cup Race at Iowa? Full Race Results

Ty Gibbs broke through for the biggest victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career Sunday, winning the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway after a dominant late-race drive.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver held off Christopher Bell over the closing laps to score his second victory of the 2026 season, while Ryan Blaney completed the podium after starting from the pole.
The race featured plenty of drama from the opening laps.
Ryan Blaney controlled Stage 1 from the pole, leading all 70 laps before Christopher Bell took command during Stage 2, winning the second stage and leading much of the middle portion of the race.
Tyler Reddick’s afternoon lasted only four laps after losing control entering Turn 1 and collecting Erik Jones in a hard crash that eliminated both drivers. Reddick was credited with a 36th-place finish, while Jones finished 35th.
Carson Hocevar also endured one of his toughest races of the season. The No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet developed mechanical issues early, forcing multiple unscheduled pit stops before Hocevar spun entering Turn 4 during Stage 2. Despite running several laps down for much of the afternoon, he remained on track and was credited with 31st.
The race’s biggest incident after the halfway point came when Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, John Hunter Nemechek and Ryan Preece were collected in a multi-car crash that significantly altered the running order. Larson eventually finished 33rd after lengthy repairs, while Bowman wound up 34th.
In the closing laps, Gibbs proved untouchable, pulling away from teammate Christopher Bell to secure the checkered flag.
Official Results
Winner
- Ty Gibbs (Joe Gibbs Racing)
Stage Winners
- Stage 1: Ryan Blaney
- Stage 2: Christopher Bell
Top -10 Finishers
- Ty Gibbs
- Christopher Bell
- Ryan Blaney
- Josh Berry
- Denny Hamlin
- Chase Briscoe
- Ross Chastain
- AJ Allmendinger
- William Byron
- Austin Dillon
Notable Finishers
11. Connor Zilisch
12. Bubba Wallace
13. Chris Buescher
14. Joey Logano
15. Chase Elliott
31. Carson Hocevar
33. Kyle Larson
34. Alex Bowman
35. Erik Jones (DNF)
36. Tyler Reddick (DNF)
Key Takeaways
- Ty Gibbs earned his second NASCAR Cup Series victory of the 2026 season.
- Christopher Bell won Stage 2 and finished runner-up.
- Ryan Blaney swept Stage 1 from the pole before finishing third.
- Tyler Reddick and Erik Jones were eliminated in a Lap 4 crash.
- Carson Hocevar fought through severe mechanical problems to finish the race.
- Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman lost significant ground after a late multi-car accident.
Who Won the NASCAR Cup Race at Iowa? Full Race Results