Who Won the NASCAR Cup Race at Iowa? Full Race Results

Ty Gibbs broke through for the biggest victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career Sunday, winning the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway after a dominant late-race drive.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver held off Christopher Bell over the closing laps to score his second victory of the 2026 season, while Ryan Blaney completed the podium after starting from the pole.

The race featured plenty of drama from the opening laps.

Ryan Blaney controlled Stage 1 from the pole, leading all 70 laps before Christopher Bell took command during Stage 2, winning the second stage and leading much of the middle portion of the race.

Tyler Reddick’s afternoon lasted only four laps after losing control entering Turn 1 and collecting Erik Jones in a hard crash that eliminated both drivers. Reddick was credited with a 36th-place finish, while Jones finished 35th.

Carson Hocevar also endured one of his toughest races of the season. The No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet developed mechanical issues early, forcing multiple unscheduled pit stops before Hocevar spun entering Turn 4 during Stage 2. Despite running several laps down for much of the afternoon, he remained on track and was credited with 31st.

The race’s biggest incident after the halfway point came when Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, John Hunter Nemechek and Ryan Preece were collected in a multi-car crash that significantly altered the running order. Larson eventually finished 33rd after lengthy repairs, while Bowman wound up 34th.

In the closing laps, Gibbs proved untouchable, pulling away from teammate Christopher Bell to secure the checkered flag.

Official Results

Winner

Ty Gibbs (Joe Gibbs Racing)

Stage Winners

Stage 1: Ryan Blaney

Stage 2: Christopher Bell

Top -10 Finishers

Ty Gibbs Christopher Bell Ryan Blaney Josh Berry Denny Hamlin Chase Briscoe Ross Chastain AJ Allmendinger William Byron Austin Dillon

Notable Finishers

11. Connor Zilisch

12. Bubba Wallace

13. Chris Buescher

14. Joey Logano

15. Chase Elliott

31. Carson Hocevar

33. Kyle Larson

34. Alex Bowman

35. Erik Jones (DNF)

36. Tyler Reddick (DNF)

Key Takeaways