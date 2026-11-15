NASCAR Legend Jack Roush, 84, Makes Surprising Move With His Personal Fortune

NASCAR legend Jack Roush is parting with some of his most personal possessions, and fans now have a rare opportunity to take home a piece of his extraordinary life.

The 84-year-old NASCAR Hall of Famer, whose name has been synonymous with stock car racing for decades, is holding a three-day estate sale at his home in Northville, Michigan. Among the items available are autographed racing memorabilia, collectibles, original artwork, luxury designer goods and furniture.

And this isn’t the first time Roush has made headlines for parting with pieces of his collection.

Just two months ago, dozens of vehicles from his extensive car collection were offered at auction. Now, the latest sale is giving buyers a look at a much more personal side of one of NASCAR’s most successful team owners.

Jack Roush’s Estate Sale Offers Rare Look Inside NASCAR Legend’s Life

The estate sale, organized by Tina Camero Staging & Estate Sales, began Saturday, Nov. 14, and runs through Monday, Nov. 16.

For NASCAR fans, some of the biggest attractions are the racing collectibles.

The listing includes NASCAR die-cast cars, boxed memorabilia and select items personally autographed by Roush. For collectors, it’s an unusual chance to purchase something directly connected to a man whose teams helped shape modern NASCAR.

But the sale goes well beyond racing.

Buyers can also browse original artwork, sculptures, limited-edition prints, vintage furnishings and designer clothing and accessories.

Among the names featured in the listing are Chanel, Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Burberry.

Other notable pieces include a signed glass sculpture by artist Jon Kuhn, artwork by Gary Kulak and a limited-edition Betty Boop print associated with animator Grim Natwick.

It’s quite a collection, and one that offers a glimpse into Roush’s interests away from the racetrack.

The sale continues Sunday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, before wrapping up Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Organizers have not publicly explained why Roush is selling the items.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Previously Put Dozens of Cars Up for Auction

The estate sale comes on the heels of another notable development involving Roush’s personal collection.

In September, dozens of vehicles from his museum collection were offered at a Mecum auction in Tennessee.

The Detroit Free Press reported on the sale, while Crain’s Detroit Business spoke with collection archivist Tyler Wolfe about changes underway at the museum.

“We’re going through a little transition as a museum,” Wolfe said, explaining that the collection was moving toward a company exhibit rather than remaining strictly private.

That earlier auction and the current estate sale are separate events, and no connection between the decisions has been publicly established.

Still, the timing makes the latest sale particularly noteworthy.

Jack Roush’s NASCAR Legacy Spans Decades

Few team owners have left a bigger mark on NASCAR than Roush.

Known throughout the garage as “The Cat in the Hat” because of his trademark headwear, Roush built a racing organization that became one of the sport’s most formidable operations.

His teams helped shape the careers of drivers including Mark Martin, Matt Kenseth, Greg Biffle and Carl Edwards.

Roush’s accomplishments earned him induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2019, cementing his place among the sport’s most influential figures.

He remains a co-owner of RFK Racing, the organization that carries his name alongside Fenway Sports Group.

For fans who have followed Roush’s career, the latest estate sale offers something different from the usual NASCAR memorabilia auction.

It’s not simply a chance to purchase racing collectibles. It’s an opportunity to own belongings from the personal collection of a man who spent much of his life building a NASCAR powerhouse.

And with everything from signed racing memorabilia to luxury furnishings available, there may be a few surprises waiting for buyers.