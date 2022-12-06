Jeff Gordon & William Byron Take Over Competition TV Show

Two members of Hendrick Motorsports will join a competition TV show. William Byron and Jeff Gordon will take part in an episode of “LEGO Masters” on FOX.

The two drivers of the No. 24 Chevrolet will both be part of a special episode of the Will Arnett-hosted competition show, “Start Your Engines.” This NASCAR-themed episode will feature two teams of LEGO builders trying to create race cars.

This Wednesday, we're racing to the finish line! 🏎 Find out who's heading to the finale during an all-new NASCAR-themed episode of #LEGOMastersFOX at 9/8c on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/8zJtaN4cXW — LEGO Masters FOX (@LEGOMastersFOX) December 5, 2022

Both Byron and Gordon had special roles in this episode. The current driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro was on hand to provide mid-competition feedback for the teams. The Hall of Famer, for comparison, weighed in about the final products.

The episode of “LEGO Masters” will air live on FOX on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 9 p.m. ET. Those who miss the broadcast will have the opportunity to stream the episode on FOX.com and Hulu.

There Were Multiple Other Racing Sequences

The LEGO builds were the main focus of the episode, but there were some other racing moments that turned heads. For example, Gordon took Arnett on a ride around a track, and then Byron’s pit crew did a live stop in the “LEGO Masters” studio.

There will likely be other racing moments in the final episode based on the teases provided. The trailer for the episode showed two people cruising around the studio in electric karts while a photo showed Gordon sitting in one of the completed race cars.

Putting Byron on “LEGO Masters” is a fitting choice given his appreciation for the building tools, which he has put on display with multiple social media posts. This includes him showing off a LEGO typewriter in December 2021 and a LEGO stadium in April 2021.

Prior to the trip to Circuit of the Americas in March 2022, Byron spoke to the Charlotte Observer and provided more details about his LEGO building. He revealed that he had spent the entire offseason putting together a 9,000-piece Titanic set and that he made it a centerpiece underneath his TV.

Gordon Has Previously Expressed a Desire to Showcase Drivers in Other Settings

November 28, 2001: Jeff Gordon appeared on an episode of The Drew Carey Show pic.twitter.com/9bpc9ubI7G — nascarman (@nascarman_rr) November 28, 2022

Having Gordon appear on a TV show is nothing new. He did so multiple times during his career. He had cameos in “The Drew Carey Show,” “Spin City,” and “The Simpsons” among other projects. He also hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

Gordon was front and center throughout his NASCAR career, which is something that he has tried to pass along to the current stable of Hendrick Motorsports drivers. He wants to help them become better known outside of NASCAR.

“I want our drivers to be organic and don’t want them to be anyone they’re not, but whatever you’re comfortable with, I want to see you go just outside that comfort zone,” Gordon told the Sports Business Journal in February 2022.

“If you’re willing to put yourself in places people don’t expect you and you want to be there — the traditional sporting events and country music concerts are great, but let’s take that a step further — that’s what I’m trying to encourage our guys to do. I didn’t want to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ [at first] — I was scared to death.”

Putting Byron front and center on an episode of “LEGO Masters” is certainly one way to accomplish this goal. There will likely be numerous viewers that will get introduced to the Cup Series driver as he helps builders create LEGO race cars.