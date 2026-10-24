Why Did NASCAR Hit Jesse Love With Tough Penalty in Today’s Talladega Race?

Jesse Love dropped to the rear of the field at Talladega after NASCAR flagged his No. 2 team for improper fueling on pit road.

With Love sitting on a 36-point lead and three races left, a second fuel stop and a restart from the rear leave open how much of that cushion survives Talladega.

The penalty came on a pit stop, not at the green-flag start, according to reporter Jordan Bianchi. Love had to drop to the rear for the restart, then make another stop to top off his tank.

The penalty is separate from an earlier problem. His No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet failed inspection twice before the race, along with the No. 27 of Jeb Burton and the No. 43 of Connor Mosack. Each team lost a crew member for the weekend and its pit stall selection for Martinsville, but the inspection failure did not move Love off the pole.

Jesse Love Penalty Fallout for Richard Childress Racing

Love arrived at Talladega as the O’Reilly Series points leader. He won the pole by 0.002 seconds over Jake Finch, according to Toby Christie, with a lap of 182.626 mph. It was his fifth consecutive Talladega pole, a first for an O’Reilly driver at one track, according to SpeedwayMedia.com.

Love came in fresh off a win at Phoenix. He led 156 of 200 laps, held off Sam Mayer by 0.128 seconds and swept the stages, according to Motorsport.com. That left him 39 points ahead of Corey Day and 59 clear of Sheldon Creed, according to Autoweek.

Oddsmakers still ranked him second behind Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Hill, with Hill at +400 and Love at +500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook odds.

A restart from the rear is recoverable at Talladega, where drafting and cautions can carry a driver back toward the front. It also exposes Love to damage, lost track position, missed stage points and the multi-car wrecks known as the Big One. A strong finish keeps his lead intact or close to it. A poor one narrows or erases the margin with Martinsville and Homestead still ahead.

Fuel has hurt him here before. Love ran out of fuel at Talladega last October while racing teammate Austin Hill, according to Sportskeeda.

Jesse Love Cup Series Move to Wood Brothers Racing

Love, 21, was born Jan. 14, 2005, in Menlo Park, California, and began racing quarter-midgets at age 5.

He became the youngest driver to win a NASCAR-sanctioned championship with the 2020 ARCA Menards Series West title, added the 2021 West crown and took the 2023 ARCA Menards Series championship. He won 10 of 20 ARCA races in that season, according to Yahoo Sports.

Love has driven the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet full time in the O’Reilly Series since 2024, winning Rookie of the Year. His first victory came in a double-overtime finish at Talladega in 2024, by 0.141 seconds over Riley Herbst, according to Jayski.

“I love Talladega. I love the speedway and I love the fans,” Love said after that win, according to Jayski. He then won the 2025 series championship, with victories at Daytona and Phoenix.

Love takes over the No. 21 Ford at Wood Brothers Racing in 2027, replacing Josh Berry. Wood Brothers announced the move June 17, according to NASCAR.com. The team works in a technical alliance with Team Penske. Love has made seven Cup starts.

Martinsville Speedway follows Talladega, and Homestead-Miami Speedway closes the season.