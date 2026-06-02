Jimmie Johnson Says Only 1 of 27 Celebrity Investors Has Been Revealed

Jimmie Johnson says NASCAR fans have only seen a small piece of what Legacy Motor Club has planned.

While musician Darius Rucker has already been announced as an investor in the organization, Johnson revealed that many more recognizable names are expected to follow. According to a report from Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion said Legacy Motor Club is preparing to announce a group of 27 celebrity investors, with only one publicly revealed so far.

The comments offer a glimpse into an ambitious growth strategy that could make Legacy one of the most unique ownership groups in motorsports.

Jimmie Johnson Hints at Major Investor Rollout

Johnson discussed the initiative with Sports Business Journal, where he explained that additional celebrity investors are expected to be unveiled during the second half of the year.

At this point, Darius Rucker remains the only publicly identified member of the group.

The prospect of 27 celebrity investors attached to a single NASCAR organization would represent one of the most significant celebrity-backed ownership initiatives the sport has ever seen.

Celebrity involvement in NASCAR has increased dramatically over the last decade. Michael Jordan’s ownership stake in 23XI Racing helped bring new attention to the sport, while Pitbull’s former involvement with Trackhouse Racing demonstrated how high-profile partners can expand a team’s reach beyond traditional racing audiences.

Johnson appears to be taking that concept even further.

Rather than adding a single celebrity partner, Legacy Motor Club is building a much larger network of investors that could introduce the team to entirely new audiences and business opportunities.

Legacy Motor Club Continues Building for the Future

The announcement comes during a transformative period for Legacy Motor Club.

Johnson became a co-owner of the organization in November 2022 before later increasing his ownership stake and taking a larger role in the team’s long-term direction. Since then, Legacy has continued investing in its competition program while simultaneously working to strengthen its business operations away from the racetrack.

The organization currently fields NASCAR Cup Series entries for Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek and remains one of the garage’s most closely watched teams as it continues pursuing long-term growth.

Adding celebrity investors could provide more than financial support. High-profile partners often bring media exposure, sponsorship opportunities, business relationships, and access to fan bases that might not otherwise engage with NASCAR.

For now, Johnson has not revealed who the remaining investors are.

But according to Sports Business Journal’s reporting, additional names are expected to be announced later this year.

That means NASCAR fans may not have to wait long to learn who will be joining one of the sport’s most ambitious ownership projects.

With only one celebrity investor publicly known and many more still waiting to be unveiled, Legacy Motor Club’s next round of announcements could become one of NASCAR’s most closely watched storylines in the months ahead.