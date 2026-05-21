Jimmie Johnson Honors Kyle Busch: ‘One of NASCAR’s Most Talented Drivers’

Tributes to Kyle Busch continued pouring in Thursday as the NASCAR community struggled to process the shocking death of one of the sport’s biggest stars.

Among the most emotional messages came from seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who reflected on his years alongside Busch at Hendrick Motorsports and the lasting impact Busch had in NASCAR both on and off the track.

Busch died Thursday at the age of 41, according to a joint statement released by NASCAR, Richard Childress Racing, and the Busch family.

Johnson’s tribute quickly spread across social media as fans and drivers continued reacting to the devastating news.

“Kyle Busch wasn’t just one of the fiercest competitors our sport has ever seen, he was one of the most talented race car drivers I’ve ever shared a track with,” Johnson wrote.

Jimmie Johnson Reflects on Their Hendrick Motorsports Years

Johnson and Busch spent several years together at Hendrick Motorsports during the early stages of Busch’s Cup Series career.

Busch drove for Hendrick Motorsports from 2003 through 2007 before becoming one of NASCAR’s defining stars over the next two decades.

“We spent years as teammates at Hendrick Motorsports, and even as competitors, there was always a deep respect for what he could do behind the wheel,” Johnson wrote.

While Johnson and Busch spent years competing against each other at the highest level of NASCAR, Johnson’s tribute focused on Busch’s relentless drive and the respect he commanded throughout the garage.

“Kyle pushed all of us to be better,” Johnson wrote. “His passion, intensity, and love for racing were unmatched, and his impact on this sport will be felt forever.”

Johnson Remembered Busch Beyond the Racetrack

Johnson also reflected on the side of Busch many fans rarely saw publicly.

“I’ll always remember the many laughs and conversations away from the spotlight, and most importantly the way he cared so deeply about his family,” Johnson wrote.

The mention of Busch’s family became a common theme throughout Thursday’s tributes, with drivers, teams, and fans repeatedly honoring him not only as a champion but also as a husband and father.

Johnson ended his statement with a heartfelt message directed toward Busch’s loved ones.

“My heart goes out to Samantha, Brexton, Lennix, Kurt, his parents, many teammates across the industry, fans and everyone who loved Kyle,” Johnson wrote.

“NASCAR lost one of its greatest talents today, and we’ve all lost a friend.”