JJ Yeley Lands New Partner for Atlanta Weekend

A veteran NASCAR driver has landed a new partner for the return to Atlanta Motor Speedway. JJ Yeley will join forces with Wild Willies during the Xfinity Series race on July 9 (5 p.m. ET, USA Network).

MBM Motorsports announced the news ahead of the race weekend. The team showed off the bright orange No. 66 Ford Mustang that Yeley will control as he strives to turn in a strong performance at the Georgia track. The Phoenix native will showcase the beard grooming brand first during qualifying at 10:05 a.m. ET. He will then put Wild Willies on display during the Alsco Uniforms 250.

Things are about to get WILD at Atlanta this weekend! We're proud to announce that #WildWillies will be the primary partner of the No. 66 car driven by @jjyeley1 at @amsupdates this weekend! 💪 Visit https://t.co/0V5eN1czmE to check out some amazing products today! pic.twitter.com/VecxKbZjI0 — MBM Motorsports (@MBMMotorsports) July 8, 2022

“It is exciting to team up with a brand that allows me to wear my beard proudly with their many great product offerings,” Yeley said in a press release from the team. “And I’m excited to welcome them to our team this weekend in Atlanta!”

The veteran driver has made several starts split between the Cup Series and Xfinity Series during the 2022 season. However, he will only have one race on his schedule for the return to Atlanta Motor Speedway. MBM Motorsports is not competing in the Cup Series race while Garrett Smithley is taking over the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing entry.

Yeley Turned in a Strong Performance at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March

This race will mark the second time in 2022 that Yeley has competed at the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway. His first start at the track, which took place on March 19, featured a strong performance.

Yeley has extensive experience in NASCAR with 340 Cup Series starts, 366 Xfinity Series starts, and 36 Truck Series starts. He used this to adapt to a unique situation during the first trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway. NASCAR canceled qualifying due to rain and lightning, which led to Yeley starting 21st overall.

Suiting up for a race without qualifying and practice is nothing new for the drivers. They did so throughout the 2020 and 2021 seasons. It was a change from the normal format in 2022, and it tested the drivers’ ability to take on a new track without barely any experience.

As a driver for a smaller team, Yeley doesn’t face the biggest expectations each week. He exceeded all of them at Atlanta by avoiding seven different incidents and ending the day 11th overall. He beat out several other prominent drivers, including Sam Mayer, Jeb Burton, Brett Moffitt, Noah Gragson, and Trevor Bayne among others.

Yeley Will Have To Hit the Ground Running

Will Yeley surpass his 11th-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway? There is no clear answer, but he will have to hit the ground running at the 1.5-mile Georgia track and avoid early mistakes.

The main reason why Yeley can’t slip up is that there is no practice. The drivers only qualify for the Xfinity Series race. Additionally, they will also have to deal with some potential weather-related delays during the race.

The forecast for the Atlanta weekend calls for thunderstorms, especially on July 9. There is a 67% chance of thunderstorms during the day and a 98% chance of precipitation. The numbers decrease in the evening, but there is still a 47% chance of thunderstorms at the start time of the Xfinity Series race. This could lead to delays while forcing the drivers to get back into the zone with each restart.

