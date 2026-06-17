Joe Gibbs Racing Makes Explosive New Claim in Christopher Gabehart Lawsuit

A new court filing Tuesday added another major twist to the ongoing legal battle between Joe Gibbs Racing, former competition director Christopher Gabehart, and Spire Motorsports.

In a second amended complaint filed June 16, Joe Gibbs Racing alleged that a Spire employee told a JGR employee that Gabehart is “in charge of and/or significantly participating in Spire’s competition strategy and decisions.”

And now NASCOURT followers, we have the second amended complaint in JGR v. Gabehart & Spire, which was filed yesterday consistent with the timeline I mentioned below. Two new paragraphs (129 & 130) in the second amended complaint assert that a Spire employee has been telling a… https://t.co/zmhMNrvBVP — Shannon Hansen (@SMMHansen) June 16, 2026

The filing also alleges that Spire employees were instructed not to discuss Gabehart’s role outside the organization.

Those allegations appear in two newly added paragraphs of the complaint and represent the biggest development in the case since JGR first filed suit against Gabehart and Spire Motorsports.

It is important to note that these are allegations made by Joe Gibbs Racing in court filings. They have not been proven in court, and neither Gabehart nor Spire Motorsports had publicly responded to the amended complaint as of Tuesday afternoon.

What Joe Gibbs Racing Alleged in Tuesday’s Filing

The newly added paragraphs focus on what JGR claims is Gabehart’s current role at Spire Motorsports.

According to the complaint, JGR alleges that a Spire employee informed a JGR employee that Gabehart is leading and/or significantly participating in Spire’s competition strategy and decision-making process.

The filing further alleges that Spire employees were instructed not to discuss Gabehart’s involvement outside the company.

JGR also claims there is “no legal justification” for advising employees to conceal what it describes as the true nature of Gabehart’s services.

In the complaint, JGR contends that Gabehart’s alleged participation in competition strategy would violate the noncompete obligations contained in his employment agreement.

A second newly added paragraph alleges that Spire employees who support competition efforts work with Gabehart on competition strategy and decisions.

Why These Allegations Matter

Tuesday’s filing is significant because it shifts the focus toward what JGR alleges is ongoing conduct.

Much of the lawsuit has centered on Gabehart’s departure from Joe Gibbs Racing and subsequent move to Spire Motorsports. The latest filing, however, alleges that Gabehart continues to play an active role in competition-related decisions at Spire.

That allegation goes directly to the core dispute between the parties.

JGR has maintained throughout the case that Gabehart remains subject to contractual restrictions, while the defendants have challenged JGR’s claims.

If proven, the new allegations could strengthen JGR’s argument that the conduct it is challenging remains ongoing. At this stage, however, the allegations remain claims contained in a court filing and have not been established as fact.

What Happens Next in the Case

The second amended complaint opens the door for the next round of legal filings.

Gabehart and Spire Motorsports will now have an opportunity to formally respond to JGR’s updated allegations.

Those responses are expected to provide the clearest indication yet of how the defendants intend to address JGR’s claims regarding Gabehart’s alleged involvement in competition strategy and decision-making.

For now, Tuesday’s filing ensures that one of NASCAR’s most closely watched legal disputes remains very much active, with both sides preparing for the next phase of a case that could have significant implications throughout the garage.