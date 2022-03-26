Joey Logano Sets Return to Another NASCAR Series

The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion is making his return to another national series after several years away. Joey Logano will take on the Camping World Truck Series dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 16.

Logano announced the news with a video on his social media channels. He went ripping through a grass field by his shop in a Ford Super Duty pickup equipped with the Tremor off-road package. Logano made his way to a dirt oval in the middle of the field before coming to a stop and pulling out his phone for an important call.

“Hey, it’s Joey,” the Team Penske driver said. “You think you can get a truck ready for Bristol? You can? Great!” With his next start set, Logano ended the call and took off for some more runs around the field.

Logano did not provide any details about his first Truck Series start since the 2015 season. He didn’t list the team that he would join or the partners that would support this start at Bristol Motor Speedway. Though Logano did tag Planet Fitness in his Twitter video.

FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass added some intrigue to the conversation after Logano posted the video. He tweeted that he had seen Logano entering the David Gilliland Racing hauler recently. The team with three trucks has used the No. 17 as a vehicle for multiple drivers, including Taylor Gray, Riley Herbst, and Ryan Preece.

Logano Only Has a Limited Number of Starts in the Truck Series

Logano has achieved a significant amount during his NASCAR career. He has 27 wins in the Cup Series, as well as the 2018 championship. He has another 30 wins in the Xfinity Series, including nine during the 2012 season. However, he only has seven total starts in the Truck Series.

Logano made his debut in the series in 2008 with only one start. He remained away from the series until 2013-2015 when he made six total starts for Brad Keselowski Racing. Logano won a single race during this stretch — the 2015 trip to Martinsville Speedway when he started on the pole, led 150 laps, and held off Matt Crafton to secure the grandfather clock.

The Connecticut native will now suit up for his eighth start in the Camping World Truck Series, and he will strive to secure a strong finish at Bristol Motor Speedway. He is the defending winner of the inaugural Cup Series dirt race at the Tennessee short track, and he now has the opportunity to join Martin Truex Jr. on the list of drivers to win Camping World Truck Series races on the dirt track.

Logano Has Remained Focused on Cup Series Races

There are several Cup Series drivers that dabble in other series. Kyle Busch makes five starts each year in the Truck Series while Denny Hamlin makes one start each year in the Xfinity Series. The list continues with Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Martin Truex Jr., and other drivers that make one-off starts to gain experience at certain tracks.

Logano has taken a different path during his career. He has not spent much time in other series since the 2017 season when he ran full-time in Cup and made 10 starts in the Xfinity Series. Instead, he has focused almost entirely on trying to take the No. 22 team to Victory Lane.

Logano only made five starts in the Xfinity Series during the 2018 season while driving for Team Penske, and he reached Victory Lane at Auto Club Speedway and Watkins Glen International. He made two more Xfinity Series starts for Team Penske in 2019, but he hasn’t suited up for a race in a different series since.

