Joey Logano Breaks Silence on Terrifying Talladega Wreck: ‘Happy to Be Alive’

Joey Logano was fighting for the win at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday when his afternoon took a terrifying turn.

With five laps remaining in the YellaWood 500, the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion was caught in a multicar crash that sent his No. 22 Ford flipping onto its roof.

Logano escaped without a reported injury, but his first public comments afterward made clear just how frightening the experience had been.

“I’m just happy to be alive,” he wrote on X.

Joey Logano Recalls Terrifying Moment at Talladega

Hours after the accident, Logano shared footage of the crash alongside a message describing what went through his mind as his car overturned.

“Oh, no… I’m upside down…”

He then expressed his gratitude to the safety workers who responded.

“That was not a good moment, but I can’t thank the safety crew enough. They did an amazing job flipping the car back over.”

Logano also compared Sunday’s accident to a previous rollover, noting an important difference in how the car held up.

“The last time I flipped, the bars crushed on my head. This time, I don’t think anything caved in or crushed at all.”

Logano Thanks NASCAR After Walking Away From Crash

The accident also involved several other drivers, including Riley Herbst, who suffered a particularly violent impact.

Logano climbed out of his overturned car under his own power as fans applauded. Both he and Herbst were subsequently evaluated and released from the infield care center.

In closing his message, Logano credited NASCAR and Talladega’s safety personnel for their response.

“I appreciate what @NASCAR has done and thank you again to the @TALLADEGA safety team for getting me out of the car safely and quickly. There were some vicious hits in that pile up. I’m just happy to be alive.”

Logano officially finished 34th after leading 23 laps and winning Stage 2.

What had looked like a possible victory ended in one of the afternoon’s most frightening moments. But hours later, Logano’s focus was on something far more important than the result.