Joey Logano Foundation Hosting Massive Food Distribution Event

With NASCAR returning to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600, Team Penske’s Joey Logano is using the opportunity to give to families in need. The Joey Logano Foundation is partnering with Convoy of Hope on Saturday, May 29, to give away groceries and essential supplies. The goal is to provide 35,000 pounds to 1,000 families during the one-day event.

According to the foundation, the event will start at 10 a.m. ET and will run until 1 p.m. ET depending on availability. Families will have the opportunity to drive up and get bags full of groceries, face masks, Hot Wheels, and Joey Logano Foundation flyers. The Arby’s Foundation will also join in for the event, giving away gift cards.

NEXT SATURDAY! We’re hosting another amazing @ConvoyofHope distribution event. Help us spread the word to those in need of groceries & essential supplies! @joeylogano @ArbysFoundation pic.twitter.com/ru2Nl12v5Z — JoeyLoganoFoundation (@JoeyLoganoFDN) May 23, 2021

This food distribution event will be the sixth in the ongoing partnership between The Joey Logano Foundation and the Convoy of Hope. Previous events took place in 2020 at Darlington Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Phoenix Raceway. The JLF also kicked off the 2021 season with a food distribution event in the Daytona Beach area.

The Logano Family Set Up a COVID-19 Relief Fund in 2020

The food distribution event continues the Team Penske driver’s goal of assisting those impacted by COVID-19. On Mar. 31, 2020, Logano and his wife Brittany announced the creation of a COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. They partnered with Elevation Church and donated $1 million through the JLF to address a variety of needs.

The couple said in an announcement video that they wanted to help those impacted by COVID-19 but did not know where to start. They reached out to the pastor of Elevation Church in Matthews, NC, for advice and assistance in creating a plan.

“I’ve been blessed to have the ability to help others with our platform and for the past few weeks, the Joey Logano Foundation has been able to help in multiple ways on a local level,” Logano said in a statement on the foundation website. “However, Brittany and I knew we could do more and felt a huge calling to give on a larger capacity at a statewide and national level.

“Partnering up with Elevation Outreach couldn’t have been a better fit. At a blistering pace, Elevation Outreach and the Joey Logano Foundation have been able to create a $1,000,000 COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, which will help provide funding and necessary supplies for organizations in need during this scary time. Part of JLF’s mission is to inspire others to live a life of generosity and our hope is that this Response and Recovery Fund is a catalyst for others to be inspired to give back during this pandemic.”

The Joey Logano Foundation Provided a Breakdown of the Funds

Following the announcement that Logano was creating the response and recovery fund, there were questions about where the money would go. The JLF provided an answer in a detailed breakdown. $164,000 went to educational equality while another $514,000 went to financial shortages. $70,000 paid for medical supplies, and $252,000 went to food distribution events.

According to the JLF, the money helped distribute 120,000 pounds of food and supplies to 2,400 families in three separate race markets. The first three events took place in Darlington, SC (May 18), Martinsville, VA (June 11), and Talladega, AL (June 18).

In addition to using the first $1 million donation to provide essential supplies, the JLF also partnered with other organizations to extend its reach. Hanes chipped in and provided 10,000 masks, 1,500 shirts, and 1,000 pairs of socks. Coca-Cola donated 375 cases of product and then Shell provided 1,000 gas cards. The NASCAR Foundation added in another $52,500 donation.

The $1 million donation helped provide for many families in need in 2020, and the foundation has continued to do so in 2021. Saturday’s food distribution event will only serve as another example.

