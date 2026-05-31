Joey Logano Reveals Major Family News During Nashville Race Weekend

While much of the attention at Nashville Superspeedway centered on the battle for playoff positioning, Joey Logano shared a personal update that quickly resonated with NASCAR fans.

Speaking with reporters during NASCAR’s race weekend in Tennessee, the three-time Cup Series champion revealed that he and his wife, Brittany, recently became foster parents, adding two children to their household.

The couple are already parents to three biological children: Hudson, born in 2018; Jameson, born in 2020; and daughter Emilia, born in 2022.

Now, the family has grown to seven.

“We are very fortunate to live the life we live,” Logano said.

The Team Penske driver explained that fostering had been a topic of conversation inside their home for years, but concerns about their already busy lives often caused them to delay the decision.

“We talked about it for years. And talked yourself out of it for many. … being busy and can we really handle all of that. Eventually, you know what, you just felt like we kept getting called back to it.”

Eventually, Logano and Brittany decided they could no longer ignore what they felt was the right thing to do.

“Sometimes you gotta do what you feel like is right.”

Joey Logano Says Watching His Children Welcome Foster Siblings Has Been a ‘Proud Dad Moment’

For Logano, the most meaningful part of the journey hasn’t happened on a racetrack.

It’s happened at home.

The Team Penske driver said watching Hudson, Jameson and Emilia embrace the newest members of their family has been one of the most rewarding experiences he’s experienced as a father.

“Most exciting part is seeing my biological kids open their doors and their hearts so much,” Logano said. “It’s a proud dad moment.”

He also made it clear that none of it would have been possible without Brittany.

“You gotta have a bad ass wife. That’s a big piece of it.”

“My wife is a total rockstar who can handle a lot of it.”

Logano acknowledged that adding two more children to the family has brought new challenges and responsibilities. But when asked whether the experience has been worth it, he didn’t hesitate.

“Part of 7 now — five kids.”

“Is it harder? Yeah. Is it worth it? Absolutely.”

“I’d do it again 100 more times.”

NASCAR Fans Applaud the Loganos’ Decision

The revelation quickly spread across social media, where fans offered overwhelmingly positive reactions.

Many praised the couple for opening their home to children in foster care, while others said the news revealed a side of Logano that many fans don’t often see.

“Say what you want about Joey but he good people man,” one fan wrote. “There’s a lot of kids who just need a chance at a normal life and he’s giving that to them. Congratulations.”

Another fan wrote, “A child hit the jackpot in Foster Family that they may not understand at first but being able to say my foster dad is a NASCAR Cup champion. Love seeing the Logano’s open their lives home and heart to those who deserve a great life.”

Others thanked the couple for stepping into a role that can have a lasting impact on a child’s future.

“Thank you Joey & Brittany for taking on this role,” another fan wrote.

Even some longtime critics of Logano’s aggressive style behind the wheel admitted the news changed how they viewed the three-time Cup Series champion.

“My least favorite racer (for reasons I can’t really remember), but very respectable human being,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “As much as I don’t like Mr clean on the track off the track he’s one of the greatest humans out there.”

For Logano, though, the biggest reward appears to be much closer to home. As his family adjusts to life as a household of seven, he said watching his children open their hearts to others has already made the journey worthwhile.