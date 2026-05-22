VIDEO: Joey Logano Breaks Silence on Kyle Busch’s Death

Joey Logano delivered an emotional public tribute to Kyle Busch on Thursday, speaking candidly about the shocking death of one of NASCAR’s fiercest competitors and most complicated rivals.

During a media appearance, the Team Penske driver admitted he was still struggling to process the loss of Busch — a driver he battled with for years both on and off the racetrack. “Heartbroken.”

“Kyle and I have been tough competitors, right,” Logano said. “We didn’t see eye to eye on everything but there was a mutual respect for each other’s talents.”

The emotional video quickly spread across NASCAR social media as fans reacted to hearing Logano openly discuss both the rivalry and respect that defined much of their relationship over the last decade.

Joey Logano Called Busch ‘One of the Best Drivers Ever’

While Busch and Logano frequently clashed throughout their careers, Logano made it clear there was never any question about Busch’s talent behind the wheel.

“The bottom line is he is one of the best drivers to ever sit in a race car,” Logano said. “And he impacted our sport in so many ways. Such a huge personality.”

Logano also reflected on how difficult it has been for many inside NASCAR to comprehend Busch’s sudden death, especially considering Busch had raced just days earlier.

“It’s a big reminder for how fragile life is,” Logano continued. “Because, honestly, he won the truck race last week and this week we don’t have Kyle anymore.”

“I’m shell shocked. I don’t even know really what to say.”

The comments struck a chord with many NASCAR fans because of the history between the two drivers, whose rivalry became one of the defining storylines of their era.

Busch and Logano Shared One of NASCAR’s Biggest Rivalries

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For years, Busch and Logano were involved in heated on-track incidents, public disagreements and emotional post-race confrontations.

Their rivalry reached its boiling point after the 2017 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, when Busch confronted Logano on pit road following late-race contact between the two drivers.

The altercation instantly became one of the most memorable NASCAR moments of the modern era.

The pair also traded verbal jabs through the media multiple times over the years as aggressive racing incidents continued to fuel tension between them.

Despite that history, both veterans had repeatedly acknowledged the respect they held for one another’s ability and competitiveness.

As both drivers became older and raised families, the relationship between them appeared to soften in recent years.

Logano Became Emotional Discussing Busch’s Family

One of the most emotional moments from Logano’s remarks came when he began talking about Busch’s family.

“My heart goes out to his family,” Logano said. “Our community is really tight.”

“Our kids play together on the weekends. It’s heartbreaking thinking about what they’re going through right now at this moment.”

The NASCAR world has rallied around Samantha Busch and the couple’s two children, Brexton and Lennix, following Busch’s death.

Drivers, teams and fans across the sport have continued sharing tributes honoring Busch not only for his accomplishments on the racetrack, but also for the role he played as a father, husband and larger-than-life personality within NASCAR.