Joey Logano Joins New Team for Bristol Weekend

Joey Logano is about to pull double duty during the NASCAR weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. He will also join forces with a new team while taking advantage of his role within the Ford Performance ranks.

According to a video posted on Twitter, Logano will join ThorSport Racing for the Craftsman Truck Series dirt race. He will take over one of the championship-winning team’s Ford F-150s while working with Hang 10 Car Wash as his primary partner.

Logano will join a packed lineup as he makes his first-ever start for ThorSport Racing. He will work alongside defending Bristol Dirt winner Ben Rhodes, three-time champion Matt Crafton, championship contender Ty Majeski, and 2021 Rookie of the Year Hailie Deegan.

The official entry list is not yet out for the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway, but Logano will likely have to beat out multiple other drivers to secure a spot on the starting grid. The 2022 race featured 39 competitors battling for 36 spots. One withdrew while the other two — Norm Benning and Jessica Friesen — failed to qualify.

Logano Has Contended for Truck Series Wins

Logano, the winner of the first-ever Cup Series race on the dirt version of Bristol Motor Speedway, also pulled double duty during the 2022 season. However, he made his Truck Series start with David Gilliland.

Logano drove the No. 54 Planet Fitness Ford F-150 during the 2022 season. He started on the pole in the bright purple truck, and he finished fourth in Stage 1. Interestingly enough, he battled Rhodes throughout the dirt race before ultimately crossing the finish line sixth overall. Rhodes went on to win and secure his spot in the playoffs.

Retweet to congratulate Ben Rhodes on his Truck Series win at Bristol! pic.twitter.com/EMntZU4awm — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 17, 2022

This performance at Bristol Motor Speedway continued Logano’s streak of strong finishes in limited starts. He has only suited up for eight Truck Series races, which includes a second-place finish at Rockingham Speedway in his second-ever start.

Logano’s Truck Series starts also include top-five finishes at Michigan International Speedway and Kansas Speedway in 2013 and 2014. His best Truck Series start took place at Martinsville Speedway in 2015 when he started from the pole and led 150 laps before holding off Matt Crafton for the win.

Another Person Dropped the News Before Logano

Logano released his video announcing a partnership with ThorSport Racing on the afternoon of March 28. However, this news was revealed much earlier by someone that will help Logano attempt to secure the win.

Spotter Johnathon Platt was actually the one to announce that Logano will drive the No. 66 Ford F-150. He posted that he will first head to Texas Motor Speedway to work with Kaden Honeycutt, who will drive the No. 04 for Roper Racing. Platt then said that he will be at Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt) with “JL22.”

Between Platt’s post and Logano’s video, there is now confirmation that at least one Cup Series regular will be in attendance at Bristol Motor Speedway. The two-time Cup Series champion will join a lineup that also includes William Byron, who will reunite with Kyle Busch Motorsports for the dirt weekend.

Byron and Logano are the two confirmed Cup Series drivers thus far. Others could potentially join the lineup to test out the dirt racing surface. The NASCAR Roster Portal also indicated that Parker Kligerman will make one of his scheduled starts with Henderson Motorsports while filling his off-week.