Who Is Joey Logano’s Wife? Inside His Marriage to High School Sweetheart Brittney Logano

For much of Joey Logano’s NASCAR career, one person has been there through every milestone.

Long before Logano became a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, he met his future wife, Brittney Logano (née Baca), while they were teenagers working at his family’s ice skating rink. More than two decades later, the couple has built a life together that includes three children, a charitable foundation and countless celebrations at NASCAR’s biggest races.

Here’s everything to know about Joey Logano’s wife and their family.

Joey Logano and Brittney Logano Have Been Together Since They Were Teenagers

Joey and Brittney first crossed paths while working at the ice skating rink owned by Joey’s family. At the time, Joey was 16 and Brittney was 15.

Brittney worked in the concession stand while Joey drove the Zamboni, but introducing himself didn’t come naturally to the future NASCAR star. Instead, he enlisted the help of his sister, Danielle, who was friends with Brittney through figure skating.

The first attempt at dating didn’t last long. Joey later admitted he was an awkward teenager, and the pair eventually went their separate ways for a few years before reconnecting when they were 19.

During a March 2025 appearance on Haley Dillon’s “Believe in the Good” podcast, Brittney recalled Joey asking her to go skating after hours following an embarrassing first impression.

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“He took me there and it was a whole like Happy Gilmore moment, like the lights were low and he held my hand and asked for my phone number and the whole deal,” she said.

The couple has remained together ever since.

Joey Proposed in 2013 Before They Married the Following Year

After dating for several years, Joey proposed to Brittney in November 2013.

Instead of presenting only an engagement ring, the NASCAR champion surprised her with another gift. Knowing Brittney had always wanted a Thunderbird, he bought her the vintage car to go along with the proposal.

The couple married on Dec. 13, 2014, at the historic Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina.

Since then, Brittney has become a familiar face around the NASCAR garage, often celebrating race wins and championships alongside her husband.

The couple most recently celebrated Logano’s third Cup Series championship following the 2024 season.

Joey and Brittney Logano Are Parents to Three Children

Joey and Brittney have three children together.

Their oldest son, Hudson, was born in January 2018. Son Jameson followed in May 2020, and daughter Emilia arrived in February 2022.

Over the years, Logano has frequently shared that family comes before racing, while Brittney has spoken openly about balancing motherhood with life during the NASCAR season.

The family is often seen celebrating together in Victory Lane after Logano’s biggest wins, including his 2024 championship at Phoenix Raceway.

Joey and Brittney Recently Became Foster Parents

In 2026, Joey and Brittney expanded their family again by becoming foster parents, welcoming two children into their home.

Logano revealed the news during NASCAR’s race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, explaining that fostering had been something he and Brittney had discussed for years before deciding the time was finally right.

“We talked about it for years. And talked yourself out of it for many. … being busy and can we really handle all of that. Eventually, you know what, you just felt like we kept getting called back to it,” Logano said.

The three-time Cup Series champion said one of the most rewarding parts of the experience has been watching their three biological children embrace the newest members of the family.

“Most exciting part is seeing my biological kids open their doors and their hearts so much,” Logano said. “It’s a proud dad moment.”

The decision reflected the family’s longstanding commitment to helping children, a mission that also carries over into the work Joey and Brittney do through the Joey Logano Foundation.

Brittney Also Helps Lead the Joey Logano Foundation

Away from the racetrack, Brittney plays a major role in the Joey Logano Foundation.

A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with degrees in psychology and sociology, she serves as a founding vice chair of the organization.

The foundation supports children and young adults facing difficult circumstances by providing financial assistance, recovery programs and other community initiatives.

While Joey continues adding to his Hall of Fame-caliber NASCAR résumé, Brittney has remained one of the constants throughout his career, supporting him from their teenage years through three Cup Series championships and raising their growing family together.