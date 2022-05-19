John Hunter Nemechek Debuting New Partner at Texas

The No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Tundra will have a new partner on board for the Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. John Hunter Nemechek will race with Tom Thumb/Albertsons as his primary partner.

Kyle Busch Motorsports announced the news with a press release. The team provided a look at the white Toyota with blue door numbers and black accents. The colors match those of Albertsons, the chain of grocery and drug stores. This race will mark the NASCAR debut of Tom Thumb/Albertsons.

Which scheme is your favorite for this weekend? 👀 pic.twitter.com/cOmXjNEZI5 — Kyle Busch Motorsports (@KBMteam) May 18, 2022

Nemechek has previous success at Texas Motor Speedway. He started the 2021 race from the pole, and he led 64 of the scheduled 147 laps before reaching Victory Lane and adding even more points to his total. Four months later, Nemechek returned to Texas for the Xfinity Series race and he won after leading 92 of the 200 laps.

“I like Texas. It will be different this year being a night race, last year they were both day races but it’s a racetrack I’ve always enjoyed going to,” Nemechek said in a release from KBM. “We’re hoping to be able to go back-to-back and get the second win of the year.”

Nemechek Has Previously Showcased Another Albertsons Brand

While the race at Texas Motor Speedway will mark the first time that Nemechek has showcased Tom Thumb/Albertsons, it will not be the first time he has raced with one of the associated companies. He has actually showcased another member of Albertsons Companies.

One of Nemechek’s primary partners is Safeway, another chain of grocery and drug stores. Safeway is part of the Albertsons family, and it has been a key partner of Nemechek in both the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series.

Nemechek showcased Safeway at Richmond Raceway during Xfinity Series races in 2019, 2021, and 2022. He also ran the company’s scheme during a Truck Series race at Richmond in 2021, and he reached Victory Lane after leading 114 of the 250 laps. This was Nemechek’s second of five wins during the 2021 season, and it helped him immensely in the points battle against Ben Rhodes.

Another Toyota Driver Will Have Albertsons Logos

Just like @bubbawallace in his race, Dr Pepper Dark Berry is going to come and go in the blink of an eye. Pick up Dark Berry while it's available in stores and tune in at 8pm ET this Sunday to watch Bubba Wallace race this beauty of a car. pic.twitter.com/5wUVBTnBHU — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) May 18, 2022

The weekend in Texas will be significant for Albertsons. The chain will make its debut during the Truck Series race on May 20, and it will return during the annual Cup Series All-Star Race on May 22.

Bubba Wallace, another member of Toyota Racing Development, will have the Albertsons logos on his No. 23 Toyota Camry. Though it will be different considering that the scheme actually advertises the Dark Berry flavor of Dr. Pepper, which is available at Albertsons.

Wallace will have a different All-Star experience in 2022. Instead of suiting up for the All-Star Open and trying to secure his spot as he did in 2019, he will just prepare for the main event. He already punched his ticket to the All-Star Race by winning the YellaWood 500 playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway in 2021.

