John Hunter Nemechek Adds More Races to Packed Schedule

A Camping World Truck Series playoff contender is expanding his schedule. John Hunter Nemechek has added more Xfinity Series starts to his already busy 2022 schedule, including Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Sam Hunt Racing announced the news on April 27. The Xfinity Series team confirmed that Nemechek will return to the No. 26 Toyota Supra for three more starts. He will take over the entry at Darlington Raceway on May 7, Road America on July 2, and Michigan International Speedway on August 6. Stillhouse spirits will serve as Nemechek’s primary partner for all three races.

“Stillhouse is a brand that I feel has really understood and embraced what Sam Hunt Racing is all about,” said team owner Sam Hunt in a press release. “They’ve always seen my vision and goals, from the very gritty beginning. I think there is a ton of symmetry between our two brands growing together. Stillhouse is changing the status quo, disrupting what people expect to see in its industry — just like us in NASCAR.

“Being able to lead our first ever Xfinity series laps, and finish top-five with them at Phoenix was a true testament to what can be accomplished together, and it’s a great kickstart to our expanded partnership. I feel that the association between our brands is something people across the country now recognize and cheer for. It’s an unbreakable relationship, and I’m so proud to be a part of their family.”

Nemechek Has Made 2 Starts for Sam Hunt Racing

The three races continue Nemechek’s part-time season with SHR. He primarily competes as a Truck Series driver, but he has made three Xfinity Series starts in 2022. Two of these have been in the No. 26 for SHR.

Nemechek made his season debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with Berry’s Bullets as his primary partner. He finished 12th overall after a late incident sent him sliding down pit road.

Nemechek returned to the No. 26 at Phoenix Raceway, and he made history for the Xfinity Series team. He finished fifth overall after leading 11 laps in the No. 26 Stillhouse Toyota, the first laps led in Sam Hunt Racing’s brief history. Now he will strive to surpass his previous performance during this expanded schedule.

“I am excited to join with Stillhouse for three more Xfinity Series races with Sam Hunt Racing this season. I look forward to bringing more exposure to the Stillhouse brand like we did at Phoenix and competing upfront in all three of these races,” Nemechek said in a press release.

Nemechek’s Part-Time Schedule Changed

Prior to the addition of more SHR races, Nemechek had a different schedule. He was set to join Joe Gibbs Racing for three total races while driving the No. 18 Toyota. However, this schedule changed.

JGR originally had Richmond Raceway, Dover Motor Speedway, and Texas Motor Speedway (fall race) as the locations of Nemechek’s starts in the No. 18. He took on Richmond and finished second overall behind Ty Gibbs, but another driver replaced him on the entry list for Dover.

Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Chandler Smith replaced Nemechek for the trip to Dover as part of a three-race deal that also included Talladega Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

