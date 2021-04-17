Kyle Busch Motorsports Captures Fourth-Straight Win at Richmond

The Camping World Truck Series returned to action on Saturday afternoon for the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway. The NASCAR race featured several top stars in the series, as well as a two-time Cup Series champion in Kyle Busch. John Hunter Nemechek ultimately raced his way to Victory Lane in a caution-filled affair.

The Kyle Busch Motorsports driver turned in another strong performance en route to his second win of the season. He won Stage 2 and then held off his boss in Busch over the final 16 laps. This victory kept Nemechek atop the points standings.

Another KBM driver in Chandler Smith had the lead with fewer than 30 laps remaining in the ToyotaCare 250. However, he and Nemechek had a minor collision that took away his momentum. Nemechek used fresher tires to get past his teammate and raced his way to the checkered flag, notching the fourth consecutive win for KBM. Busch finished second while Smith finished fourth.

The second stage kicked off a string of cautions

Stage 1 took place without any issues as the drivers completed 75 laps. The second stage, however, went under caution twice in the first 30 laps. The first occurred when the right rear of Hailie Deegan‘s No. 1 Monster Energy Ford collided with the left front of Tate Fogleman’s No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet.

The impact sent Fogleman into the wall, destroying the front end of his truck and bringing his day to an end. The 21-year-old tried to start his engine as emergency personnel arrived on the scene, but he only saw flames shoot out from under his hood. Fogleman expressed displeasure after climbing out of his truck, angrily pointing at his helmet while Deegan drove by.

Officials threw the second caution flag on the 30th lap of Stage 2. Jennifer Jo Cobb spun her No. 10 Chevrolet but appeared to avoid any damage. The race went green once again after some caution laps and Cobb remained on the track. Although she went to the garage during Stage 3 after a late collision with Norm Benning.

The cautions continued throughout the final two stages. There were 11 yellow flags in total, one shy of the record at Richmond Raceway.

Kyle Busch Motorsports has been the best team in 2021

The Camping World Truck Series drivers have completed six races of the 2021 season, and one team has clearly been the best of the group. KBM drivers have accounted for four wins. Nemechek won the Bucked Up 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the ToyotaCare 250, Busch won the FR8Auctions 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Martin Truex Jr. won the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt while driving a KBM truck.

Smith has not won a race for KBM during the 2021 season, but he started the season with a top-10 finish. Saturday’s race was another strong outing as Smith stayed near the front of the pack for the first two stages and into the final set of laps, capturing fourth place overall.

Several Truck Series drivers have impressed at various points of the season, including two-race winner Ben Rhodes, but no team has been more consistent in 2021. The KBM group enters each week as heavy favorites, whether Busch is participating or watching from home.

Nemechek has been the best of the KBM stable during the 2021 season. He has captured five stage wins, as well as his two victories. Nemechek sat ahead of Rhodes in the standings despite having one fewer win, and now he will continue to hold the top position.

READ NEXT: Joe Gibbs Racing Driver Headlines List of Favorites for Richmond