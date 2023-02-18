Jordan Anderson Racing’s New Era Is Off to a Fast Start

The two-car era of Jordan Anderson Racing has begun with some strong performances. Jeb Burton and Parker Retzlaff both finished the NASCAR Xfinity Series opener at Daytona and finished inside the top-11.

Burton was in the spotlight for much of the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300. He started 20th overall, but he was able to move through the field in the opening laps while following behind eventual winner Austin Hill. He finished Stage 1 fifth overall and then he finished Stage 2 in the 10th position. Burton remained in contention during the final stage, and he avoided the incidents that collected other cars before crossing the finish line 11th overall.

AHHHHHHH A 4th and 11th to start the year off! Thank you @DAYTONA for being a little nicer to us this year 😆 pic.twitter.com/yLpq4eJbnH — Jordan Anderson (@j66anderson) February 19, 2023

Burton’s day also featured an issue at the end of Stage 2. He moved down the track while crossing the finish line, but he wasn’t clear. He spun off the nose of former teammate Anthony Alfredo and slammed into Sammy Smith.

This collision sent Smith spinning through the infield, and it damaged the side of Burton’s No. 27. However, it also pushed the former Talladega Superspeedway winner back on track.

Retzlaff, who joined Jordan Anderson Racing ahead of the 2023 season, started the race 16th overall. He didn’t crack the top 10 in either Stage 1 or Stage 2, but he kept his car clean while making his debut at Daytona International Speedway.

Retzlaff also played a pivotal role in the outcome of the race. He avoided the No. 1 of Sam Mayer as it flipped through the air, and then he gave Hill the push that put him at the front of the pack as the caution came out.

NASCAR determined that the driver of the No. 21 was the winner, and it scored Retzlaff in fourth place. The rookie left the superspeedway having delivered Jordan Anderson Racing’s fourth-ever top-five finish.

Retzlaff Scored Crucial Points in the Opening Race

There were multiple reasons why the fourth-place finish was so important for both Retzlaff and Jordan Anderson Racing. One of the biggest is that this was his first top-five finish in only his 10th career start.

The other reason is that Retzlaff is one of the drivers eligible for the Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year award. He is up against Joe Gibbs Racing’s Sammy Smith and Kaulig Racing’s Chandler Smith.

The season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway gave Retzlaff an opportunity to score 33 crucial points. Smith only secured 18 points after he sustained some damage after spinning at the end of Stage 2.

Chandler Smith, for comparison, finished 12th overall in the Xfinity Series opener, but he actually left Daytona with 34 points. The reason is that Retzlaff did not finish inside the top 10 in the first two stages. Smith finished Stage 1 second overall behind Austin Hill, which added nine points to his total.

The Season Continues With the West Coast Swing

Jordan Anderson Racing started the season off quickly, and now the team will move forward to the West Coast portion of the schedule. First up is Auto Club Speedway, a track where Retzlaff has no prior starts. Burton finished 16th and 14th in his two starts.

Retzlaff hasn’t competed at the California track, but he has two prior starts at Phoenix Raceway and one at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His best outings were two 21st-place finishes — one at each track.

Burton has five Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and five at Phoenix Raceway with two top-10 finishes. Now he will try to add more while working alongside Retzlaff and providing some important information.