Xfinity Stars Use Off-Weeks to Pursue Dominant Wins

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is in the midst of a two-week break, and some of its top drivers are using the opportunity to add trophies to their collections. Brandon Jones and Josh Berry both captured one-off races in dominant fashion.

Berry, who drives the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports, was the first to reach Victory Lane. He suited up for the inaugural Jack Ingram Memorial 111 Late Model race at Hickory Motor Speedway and he held off teammate Carson Kvapil to capture the $5,011 paycheck. Berry also captured this race win after team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. served as the grand marshal.

It’s another dominant evening for @joshberry in Late Model Stocks. He wins the inaugural Jack Ingram Memorial 111 at @hickoryspeedway. pic.twitter.com/19iyZeNfY1 — NASCAR Roots (@NASCARRoots) June 12, 2022

“By no means is it easy coming and running these races,” Berry said after the race, quote courtesy of NASCAR Roots. “These guys… every time I come and do it, it’s a little bit harder. I feel a little bit out of it, we’ve got to readjust. But we had a really good car.”

Berry is no stranger to success in a variety of racing series. He was the 2020 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series champion, and he won several Late Model races during the 2021 season. This list includes the prestigious Thanksgiving Classic. Though these are only some of the examples of Berry’s success.

Jones Dealt With Some Weather-Related Issues

2 for 2@BrandonJonesRac wins his second ARCA Menards Series race of the season in his second start of the season! 🏁🏁 pic.twitter.com/0DXUAeyTN8 — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) June 12, 2022

While Berry turned in a dominant performance at Hickory Motor Speedway, Jones captured his win at Iowa Speedway after dealing with some inclement weather. There was a three-hour rain delay prior to the 150-lap event on June 11.

Jones led 12 laps early in the ARCA Menards Series race, but he fell back into the pack as Sammy Smith and Jesse Love both spent time in the lead. However, Jones used a long run near the end of the feature event to retake his spot at the front of the pack. He led the remaining 19 laps and captured his second win in two starts after building up more than a three-second lead.

“Charlotte kind of went the same way,” Jones said after the race, quote courtesy of the ARCA Menards website. “Long run toward the end there. Kind of came to life at the end. I had to work for it, though. These guys were really tough on me today. Jesse Love, obviously Sammy Smith was really quick. Those dudes were really hard to race. But all in all, we had a better Toyota Camry there in the long haul, I think.”

Jones Has More ARCA Menards Series Races in 2022

The driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Supra remains focused on pursuing an Xfinity Series championship, but he is also using the 2022 season to add trophies to his collection. Jones already has two ARCA Menards Series wins in two starts, but he plans to add more.

According to a late May announcement, Jones will compete in three more ARCA Menards Series races while driving the No. 81 Toyota. He will next head to Pocono Raceway on July 22 before closing out his schedule at Watkins Glen International on August 19 and Bristol Motor Speedway on September 15.

If Jones can add at least one more win in the ARCA Menards Series this year, he will set a new career-best mark. His previous best was two wins in three starts during the 2014 season. Now he has an opportunity to surpass this mark.

