Josh Berry Adds Xfinity Series Race to 2021 Schedule

The Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway marked the final JR Motorsports start of 2021 for Josh Berry. However, he is not walking away from the Xfinity Series. The NASCAR driver will make the trip to Pocono Raceway for a different team.

Team owner Jordan Anderson broke the news on Monday, June 21. He posted photos of himself and Berry standing together next to the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro. Anderson confirmed that Berry will return to the team for the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 27.

After his top 5 at @NashvilleSuperS – looking forward to having @joshberry back in our 31 @BommaritoAuto Chevy this weekend at Pocono 👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/DL8xFvbY4N — Jordan Anderson (@j66anderson) June 21, 2021

Berry previously made one start in 2021 for the Xfinity Series team. He got behind the wheel of the No. 31 Chevrolet and competed in the B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio. Berry started 31st but raced his way to an eighth-place finish while Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger took the checkered flag.

Berry Finished Off His JRM Obligations With a Top-Five Finish

Prior to the 2020 season, JR Motorsports announced that Berry would complete a 12-race schedule before Sam Mayer turned 18 and took over the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro. Berry would line up each week with teammates Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, and Michael Annett. However, he did more than just “keep the seat warm.”

In his 12 starts, Berry posted six top-10 finishes and four top-fives. He took the checkered flag at Martinsville Raceway and added the iconic clock trophy to his collection. Berry also consistently created conversations among race fans as they pleaded for sponsors to work with the short track star. Tire Pros became Berry’s primary supporter for the remaining races on his schedule. Although iRacing joined for the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Berry will now get behind the wheel of a different Chevrolet Camaro while working with a new sponsor. He will partner with the Bommarito Automotive Group for the trip to the Tricky Triangle and will attempt to add another top-10 finish to his season stats.

A Cup Series Star Previously Controlled the No. 31 Chevrolet

Sums up the type of crazy day we had! 🤣 P15 going across the finish line backwards. All of this after going a lap down with some wild pit road mishaps. It was a great fight and rebound by the whole team. Thanks to @j66anderson and everyone involved for the opportunity! pic.twitter.com/tggFB047y3 — Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) June 19, 2021

Berry is not the only NASCAR driver to get behind the wheel of the Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro during the 2021 season. Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick also made three starts for Jordan Anderson Racing while showcasing his skills in the stock car.

Reddick first drove the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro during the first-ever race weekend at Circuit of the Americas. He started fifth after a strong qualifying session and then raced his way to an eighth-place finish. Reddick then returned to the stock car for the trip to Charlotte Motor Speedway. He qualified 16th in front of a large crowd of fans and then avoided the numerous on-track incidents en route to a fifth-place finish.

Reddick’s most recent start for JAR took place in Nashville. He got behind the wheel of the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro and qualified 17th overall while Kyle Busch won the pole. Reddick had some solid moments during the 189-lap race, but he also fell a lap down. The Cup Series driver partially recovered and fought for a top-10 finish, but he ultimately finished 15th after spinning and sliding across the finish line on the infield grass.

Berry will now replace Reddick in the No. 31 for the trip to Pocono. The Xfinity Series race will take place on Sunday, June 27, at 11 a.m. ET. It will set the stage for the second Cup Series race of the doubleheader weekend and will air on NBC Sports Network.

