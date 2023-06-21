Josh Berry Finds Perfect Fit With Rodney Childers

Josh Berry will take over the No. 4 Ford Mustang in 2024 as he takes on the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the first time in his career. He will also partner with Rodney Childers, a crew chief who is the perfect fit due to his Late Model background.

Berry did not have an easy path to the NASCAR Cup Series. He landed an opportunity in the JR Motorsports Late Model program, and he proved that he could contend with more than 100 wins over the span of a decade. He then went on to capitalize on a part-time Xfinity Series schedule in 2021.

This is a similar background to Childers, who raced Late Models across the Southeast before ultimately becoming a championship-winning crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series. He dealt with similar situations that Berry faced while working his way up, and he learned the importance of “earning” his way instead of breaking out the checkbook.

Congratulations @joshberry. You are the man of the hour – and of the future. pic.twitter.com/ozr7jNcuV4 — NASCAR Roots (@NASCARRoots) June 21, 2023

“On the late model side, you could see it from the very beginning,” Childers said during a June 21 press conference. “The very early days of going to Hickory and running on Saturday night to a year or two later of just completely dominating every time you went. And then, watching the CARS Tour racing and other things.

“It also goes along with doing things like [Berry] did at the Snowball Derby last year, going down there and maybe some people not expecting him to do a whole lot, then sits on the front row and runs up-front all day. You could just always see it, from the very beginning.

“For me, I went through all that same stuff. You talk about making it on merit. He’s kind of went about it the same way that I was trying to go about it, so I’ve just always had a ton of respect for that. We both had great opportunities to get to where we are, and to be able to work together and to share some of that on the weekends of watching late model races and talking about that kind of stuff is kind of an ice-breaker in a way.”

Berry Fits a Specific Mold at SHR

This common background means that Berry and Childers essentially speak the same racing language. They have similar backgrounds, and they have overcome some of the same hurdles. This will only benefit them as they grow together in 2024 and beyond.

For team owner Tony Stewart, Berry fits the specific SHR mold. He is a racer that worked his way up through various motorsports series while competing across the country, and he has dedicated his life to getting better on a consistent basis.

“That’s something that’s a really big part of our DNA at Stewart-Haas Racing,” Stewart said during the press conference. “It’s not about guys that just come in, spend their time during the day and when the clock gets to the point where it’s time to leave, they all just bail out of there.

“We got people there that care about race cars, and that’s all they think about is racing. That’s what this guy has done for years. He lives, eats, and breathes racing, and that’s all he wants to do aside from his family. But, that’s what we want. That’s the DNA we want.

“That’s what our culture at SHR is built around — a bunch of people who just want to go win races and contend for championships. That’s one of the many reasons why he’s such a good fit for our organization right now.”

Chemistry Will Remain a Focus

There is still time remaining before Berry and Childers officially begin working together. Harvick has to close out the regular season and the playoffs while Berry has to continue the pursuit of Xfinity Series wins.

Once the season finale comes to a close, they can begin preparing for the next chapter. Childers does not know the exact date when Berry’s contract will allow for this process to begin, but he knows that there will be an early emphasis on relationship-building. After all, his relationship with Harvick was a major factor in their 37 wins together and the Cup Series championship.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for [Childers], and [I’m] just excited to work with him and learn from him,” Berry said during a June 21 appearance on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast. “He’s been pretty involved throughout this process as well.”

To further the point, Berry revealed that there was a specific text from Childers early in the process. The veteran crew chief said the decision-makers at SHR had thrown out a list of potential drivers to take over the No. 4 Ford Mustang. According to the text, everyone had voted for Berry.

“I can’t imagine a better opportunity for myself, to be full-time Cup racing with Stewart-Haas and headed for the No. 4 car,” Berry said during the press conference.

“Our expectations are going to be simple — that’s just to keep working hard and keep doing the things this group has been doing for years… working hard, believing in each other. We think that if we do the right things and stay the course that the results will come.”